Poulsbo's Mezcalitos expands with new restaurant in downtown Bremerton

Server Monica Avalos carries a tray of food from the kitchen to awaiting diners at Mezcalitos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Bremerton on Wednesday. Mezcalitos opened Jan. 1 in a building near the ferry terminal, the company's second location in Kitsap.

A spot that has become familiar for Bremerton restaurants has a new look in 2024, with cheery service, warm ambience, energetic beats, margaritas on most tables and pleasing Mexican dishes evident upon the first step inside. Carlos De Luna, owner of Mezcalitos Mexican Restaurant, weaves in and out of the bustling kitchen, his head disappearing between decorative statues of agave plants as he check with customers, clean plates and even takes out a trash bag as a Bad Bunny song rocks overhead, tending to the restaurant's second location, now open in downtown Bremerton.

It’s been a month since De Luna expanded Mezcalitos from the initial spot along Highway 305 at Hostmark Street in Poulsbo, and business is already thriving.

Bremerton’s Mezcalitos finds itself in a high traffic area, situated near the Washington State Ferry terminal in a building that was transformed from a Westsound Bank branch years ago to a restaurant location that has housed the Bremerton Bar and Grill and then El Balcon, a Mexican and El Salvadorean restaurant that has since returned to a former site on downtown's Pacific Avenue.

“We're very happy to have Mezcalitos restaurant in there now,” said Will Maupin, a Bremerton resident and former city councilman who in an investor in the building. “I think a good Mexican restaurant in Bremerton is a great thing and I think they'll be very successful.”

The first month has proved promising for Mezcalitos.

“We hit a good location with the traffic through the ferry, traffic through the shipyard and people walking around,” said Chris De Luna, Carlos De Luna’s son, who spoke and translated for his father. "Any business takes a while to progress and it's going to take you a long time to actually generate some type of revenue… but it's going better than expected.”

Shipyard workers on break create a lunch rush while business people come in for work lunches and families and parties bring large gatherings, Chris De Luna said. There are many customers who are familiar with Mezcalitos from their Poulsbo location who come by, but there are also many first-timers as well.

“For me, every location is different – there's a new mystery throughout the day that you are problem solving,” Chris De Luna said. “You don't know if it's going to be a slow, busy day, if you're going to have a big rush. You have enthusiasm for coming to work and trying new things.”

Carlos De Luna opened his first Mezcalitos in Poulsbo in January 2022 after working in the restaurant industry for 40 years, leaning on his experience and recipes that he had learned over time. A trip around Mexico to try regional cuisines in cities like Oaxaca, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Aguas Calientes provided an inspirational kickstart for Mezcalitos' menu as well.

Opening a second location was a continuation of the dream, Chris De Luna said, to see if a second branch of the family business could yield the same or better results and “expand the Mexican culture, Mexican food and what our brand brings to the public.”

Visitors to the Bremerton Mezcalitos won’t find a different menu, but they will enjoy a “bigger vibe, a bigger atmosphere,” Chris De Luna said. The space is larger with more seating and a deck that diners will be able to enjoy in the summertime.

Chris De Luna hopes that Mezcalitos can infuse some late-evening energy into the area and “have this place be busy after 7 or 8 p.m., not just be dead and everyone goes home,” he said. “We wanted people to have a reason to come to Bremerton, to come visit us.”

