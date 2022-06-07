Poultry giant Foster Farms has new owner. Ex-Tyson CEO to run iconic California business

Foster Farms announced Tuesday that it has been sold to a Connecticut holding company, ending the poultry processor’s 83 years of family ownership.

Atlas Holdings bought the Livingston-based company for an undisclosed price. It includes turkey processing in Turlock and chicken plants in Livingston, Fresno and Porterville and in several other states.

The news release announcing the sale did not say how it would affect the 12,000 or so employees. It did say that Donnie Smith, former chief executive officer at industry giant Tyson Foods, will assume that role at Foster Farms.

“I’ve long been an admirer of the Foster family and the business they’ve built over the past eight decades,” Smith said. “In this new era, we will maintain and further that legacy, rooted in animal welfare, superior product quality, customer service and community engagement.”

