Poultry Lockdown Looms in England to Thwart Spread of Bird Flu

(Bloomberg) -- Poultry farmers in England have been ordered to keep their birds indoors as the country battles the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza.

New mandatory measures will require all poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday. The order will become effective on Nov. 7.

The UK has recorded more than 200 cases of bird flu over the past year, the largest spread on record. The introduction of the measures comes after the disease was detected at more than 70 sites since the start of October.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease,” Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer said in the statement.

In mid-October, England declared a prevention zone requiring farmers to take necessary steps like keeping free-range birds within fenced areas. The virus has spread in other parts of the world from Europe to the US.

