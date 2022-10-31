Poultry Lockdown Looms in England to Thwart Spread of Bird Flu
(Bloomberg) -- Poultry farmers in England have been ordered to keep their birds indoors as the country battles the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Attack
Lula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided Brazil
Stocks Under Pressure as Energy Giants Pare Rally: Markets Wrap
Three Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summit
New mandatory measures will require all poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday. The order will become effective on Nov. 7.
The UK has recorded more than 200 cases of bird flu over the past year, the largest spread on record. The introduction of the measures comes after the disease was detected at more than 70 sites since the start of October.
“This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease,” Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer said in the statement.
UK Poultry Farmers Told to Take Steps to Stop Bird Flu Spreading
In mid-October, England declared a prevention zone requiring farmers to take necessary steps like keeping free-range birds within fenced areas. The virus has spread in other parts of the world from Europe to the US.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases
Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief
One Way to Boost Profits and Reduce Inequality? Turn Workers Into Owners
Flights to Asia Are Finally Back, But Russia Airspace Bans Cause Onerous Detours
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.