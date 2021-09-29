Pound Bond Sales This Year Top 2020’s Total Amid Rate Hike Fears

Lyubov Pronina and Alice Gledhill
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sterling-debt sales by corporates exceeded 2020’s annual tally as borrowers rushed to secure ultra-cheap funding costs while they still can.

Offerings will top 70 billion pounds ($95 billion) through Wednesday, beating last year’s total sales by at least 600 million pounds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A recent surge that included deals from Banco Santander SA to Volkswagen AG also pushed September pound issuance to the highest since at least 2014.

It’s a sign that issuers are all too aware that borrowing costs won’t stay low forever, especially as U.K. government bonds, a key component in companies’ funding costs, sell off on the prospect the Bank of England may tighten policy sooner rather than later.

“The BoE’s more hawkish stance may lead issuers to believe that underlying yields will go up further, and therefore pre-empt that by issuing in the near term,” said James Solomon, a director on the syndicate desk at RBC Capital Markets.

Read More: U.K. Yields Soar, Pound Plummets as Inflation Concerns Mount

The yield on 10-year gilts, a benchmark debt, was headed for its biggest monthly gain since February. And the average rate on sterling investment-grade corporate bonds climbed to 1.87%, according to a Bloomberg index, just short of its highest point this year. Euro investment-grade notes yield an average of just 0.32%.

Deep Demand

Strong investor demand has been another factor supporting sterling issuance this year, not always a given in the currency.

Subordinated financial bonds have drawn particularly big order books in recent weeks: a Just Group Plc 325 million-pound Restricted Tier 1 5% perpetual note was about nine-times covered; a 400 million-pound Berkeley Group Plc green bond was more than five-times subscribed in early August.

Once you throw in ample cash to reinvest from tenders and redemptions, it’s a “perfect storm for large issuance,” said Bryn Jones, manager of the 1.8 billion pound Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund.

At the same time, the proportion of non-domestic borrowers has also increased, to 57% this year from 39% in 2020. One example is U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co., which sold debut pound notes this month.

“We have been calling out to international borrowers how attractive the sterling market is for months now,” said James Cunniffe, director for corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc in London.

Selective

Some sterling portfolio managers are expressing caution as the BOE mulls the right moment to hike rates and inflationary pressures remain high. Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, said he’s passing on the majority of new issues because he’s trying to mitigate duration risk in his funds.

“Generally, I want to run a portfolio with shorter-dated higher spreads, so my break-evens are higher and I have protection against a generic rise in yields,” he said. “That means mostly avoiding primary.”

Still, investors have cash they need to spend and so corporate treasurers are taking advantage of that. Ocado Group Plc and Southern Housing Group Ltd are among the companies lining up new issues.

“If you have to issue, it makes sense to do it now, rather than wait,” Shannon said. “You’re looking at a very small amount of carry and are potentially issuing now at a much better level than in a few years’ time.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • These 3 Stock Giants May See Further Upside, Say Analysts

    It has been a volatile September with the market experiencing some painful dips. Nevertheless, zoom out and the past year charts show strong growth, with all the main indexes still hovering near all-time highs. The large caps’ performance has been robust and has driven the main indexes’ gains. As such, several heavyweight stocks currently sit at or very near 12-month or even all-time highs. The question here is: is it wise to invest in names which have already accrued big share gains over the pa

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Three companies that have been kicking butt for more than a decade are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). Robotic surgery has come a long way since Intuitive Surgical introduced its first da Vinci machine in 1998.

  • Worried About a Fourth-Quarter Stock Market Crash? Make This Important Move Now

    Last week was a wild one for investors, and as we approach the latter part of 2021, a lot of people may be worried about a near-term stock market crash. The reality is that it's impossible to predict when our next downturn will occur.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.