Pound edges higher in early trading after Truss's corporation tax backflip - live updates

Hannah Boland
·4 min read
Financial markets are set to deliver a fresh verdict on Truss's screeching economic reset - Reuters
The pound climbed higher in early trading on Monday as investors speculated that more of Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts might be reversed.

Sterling gained 0.6pc to $1.1245 in early Asia trade after Ms Truss announced on Friday that Britain's corporation tax would rise to 25pc from April next year, instead of keeping it at 19pc as part of the government's initial mini-Budget.

Britain is set to dive into a deeper recession due to the Prime Minister's tax U-turn and the mini-Budget market turmoil, economists have warned.

But new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to win back Britain's economic credibility by fully accounting for the government's tax and spending plans.

All attention is now on how the UK government bond market will trade, after the Bank of England on Friday concluded its emergency gilt market support.

05:55 AM

Goldman Sachs slashes growth forecasts

Goldman Sachs expects a more significant recession than originally forecast and a 1pc contraction in the economy next year, a downgrade from its previous prediction of a 0.4pc drop in GDP.

Goldman expects a rebound in 2024 while the EY Item Club also warned that the UK is already in recession as it took an axe to its growth forecasts.

However, Goldman’s economists said the Government U-turn will put less pressure on the Bank of England to aggressively tackle inflation with rapid interest rate rises.

Economist Ibrahim Quadri said the weaker growth and inflation outlook will mean the Bank can avoid a significant one percentage point increase at upcoming meetings, easing the mortgage misery facing millions of households.

Read the full story by Tom Rees and Tim Wallace here

05:22 AM

'Sterling is likely to remain very volatile'

UK markets may be in for a particularly torrid week, after the Bank of England ended its emergency bond-buying program on Friday.

"If we do see a surge in gilt yields, then that would show that markets remain very skeptical about the debt sustainability in the UK," Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said overnight on Monday.

"I think sterling is likely to remain very volatile this week."

05:19 AM

Good morning

Britain is to be plunged into a deeper recession by Liz Truss’s corporation tax U-turn and the mini-Budget market turmoil, economists warned, as the City braced for more wild swings in the pound and bonds.

Forecasters warned that the UK economy’s downturn will last well into next year as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised to restore investor confidence by ripping up Ms Truss’s radical economic plans.

Goldman Sachs slashed its growth forecasts for the UK on “significantly” worse lending conditions and Ms Truss on Friday scrapping plans to cancel next April’s corporation tax increase from 19pc to 25pc.

5 things to start your day

1)  Jeremy Hunt’s Herculean Treasury talks to plug £62bn blackhole of debt: New Chancellor gets to work as economists predict growth could ‘change the picture for the better’

2) Railway ticket office staff to be moved onto station platforms as kiosks shut: Closing ticket offices would save taxpayers around £500m a year, industry sources claim

3) City hiring drops by a third as banks prepare for downturn: Economic turmoil spells end of a dealmaking boom

4) Rampant dollar blows a hole in Liz Truss's defence plans: PM vowed to spend 3pc of GDP on the military, but the economics are now in tatters

5) Labour is only party with plausible growth plan, says Tesco boss: John Allan's comments signal fraying relations between Tories and big business

What happened overnight

Asian share markets slipped on Monday following another drubbing for Wall Street as investors brace for a further drastic tightening in global financial conditions, with all the risks of recession that brings.

Concerns about financial stability added to the corrosive mix with all eyes on UK bonds now that the Bank of England's (BoE's) emergency buying spree is over.

Sterling was quoted up 0.6pc at $1.1233, but trading was sparse with little liquidity in Asia. FTSE futures fell 0.5pc, and EUROSTOXX 50 futures 0.6pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 1.2pc and back towards last week's 2-1/2 year low.

Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5pc and South Korea 0.1pc. Chinese blue chips dipped 0.6pc ahead of GDP data due on Tuesday.

