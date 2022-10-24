Pound extends gains as Rishi Sunak closes in on Downing Street - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London on Sunday - Alberto Pezzali/AP
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London on Sunday - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The pound extended gains after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.

The pound was rallying as much as 1pc to $1.1401 in early Asia trading on expectations that a potential Rishi Sunak premiership would be better qualified at trying to fix the UK's finances.

But the British currency is still down around 16pc against the greenback this year.

“A Sunak-led government seems more welcome for stability,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“While the risk premium in FX from the original budget has been reduced by the U-Turn, the pound still faces ongoing challenges.”

Follow the latest updates below.

06:17 AM

Surging inflation triggers wave of profit warnings

The cost-of-living surge is inflicting the greatest pain on businesses since the financial crisis after the number of companies warning about their profits jumped to a 14-year high.

New figures from EY-Parthenon show there were 86 profit warnings at UK-listed companies in the three months to the end of September, up more than two thirds from last summer and the highest level for the period since 2008.

The data suggests that 28 listed companies are in the "danger zone", having warned over profits three times in the past year.

Typically, a fifth of businesses which issue three profit warnings either collapse into administration or are snapped up within a year of the third warning.

READ MORE: Surging inflation triggers biggest wave of profit warnings since financial crisis

05:32 AM

Avon shocked by pound's plunge

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound's plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group's biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis.

Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International, told the PA news agency that sterling's dramatic fall had caused challenges for the group, which reports in US dollars.

She said the volatility of the pound would likely be reflected in its figures, although she stressed the group was well hedged against currency fluctuations.

"The pound going down - that was the biggest surprise. I thought the UK was the least of our worries," said Ms Cretu, having previously faced currency issues in a raft of its other global markets, including Turkey, which suffered a meltdown of the Turkish lira in 2021.

"I never would've thought that... I'd be talking about the pound as I would the Turkish lira."

The group - which is owned by Brazilian beauty group Natura - reports its third quarter figures on November 11 as it gears up for the crucial Christmas season.

Ms Cretu said the group had responded to rampant cost rises by making savings across the group, cutting US$100 million (£90.2 million) in costs by stripping out layers of management and overhauling its systems in a bid to protect prices.

05:23 AM

Good morning.

The US dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in US rate hikes.

The dollar started in a bullish mood with an early rush to 149.70 yen, before taking a sudden spill as far as 145.28 in a matter of minutes. Yet speculators seemed undaunted and took the dollar back up to 148.90 in choppy trading.

5 things to start your day 

1) Post-Brexit overhaul of red tape will allow London tech to thrive, says IBM chief - Britain will remain a leading player in the industry despite mini-Budget chaos, according to head of company's UK arm

2) Anger in Germany’s industrial heartlands as Putin cuts off the gas - Pressure is piling on Olaf Scholz as manufacturing industry pays the price for energy shortages

3) Britain locked in two-horse race to crack nuclear fusion, says Japanese start-up - UK or US will be first to develop reactors capable of generating vast amounts of clean power, says executive at Kyoto Fusioneering

4) Activists seek to block Christmas displays of alcohol in the supermarket - Campaigners fighting to prevent prominent wine and beer promotions after advent calendars and biscuits relegated in anti-obesity drive

5) Liam Halligan: The new PM must break Britain out of its low-growth doom loop - Yes, our budgetary position is precarious, but we still need to go for growth

What happened overnight 

A slump in Chinese stocks took the shine off a rally in equities in other major Asian markets on Monday while Treasury yields slipped from multi-year highs.

Hong Kong’s benchmark share index opened about 2pc lower as investors contended with the delayed release of China’s economic growth data and the conclusion of the party congress in Beijing.

Equities were higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia while US futures advanced after stocks on Wall Street had their best week since June.

Trading in major currencies was choppy, with the yen swinging between gains and losses amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions. Volatility is set to continue, with the Government’s efforts to curb rapid depreciation running counter to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

Recommended Stories

  • Penny Mordaunt in race against time to secure 100 backers

    Penny Mordaunt was in a race against time to secure 100 Tory MPs backers on Sunday night after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.

  • Next prime minister – latest: Sunak set to become PM today unless Mordaunt reaches 100

    Sunak set to become PM as Johnson pulls out of leadership race Rishi Sunak: A man riddled with contradictions trying to shed his ‘slippery’ image The day that Boris realised his return to No10 was doomed Jeremy Hunt: Why I’m backing Rishi for prime minister Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

    Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. "That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister." Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

  • Dollar fends off another suspected intervention from Japan

    Suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention gave only brief respite to the Japanese yen as the dollar stayed strong on Monday, while sterling wavered as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister. The yen hit a low of 149.70 per dollar in early deals before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the BOJ, acting for Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF), had stepped in for a second successive day. "The price action should be worrying for the MOF, as it suggests that there is strong demand to buy into dollar/yen dips," said Sean Wallow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

  • Oil Falls as Souring Chinese Sentiment Filters Through Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as sentiment soured over China following the conclusion of the party congress, filtering through broader markets.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWest Texas Intermediate slipped below $84 a barrel on Monday as investors also digested a raft of dela

  • We’re not building enough homes – and that’s great for this developer

    Buying shares today may seem like a high-risk pursuit. After all, the economic outlook is extremely uncertain.

  • Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK PM, despite claiming he could win

    Johnson made the declaration Sunday night, leaving Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak as the two possibilities to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.

  • Boris Johnson is party's 'greatest asset in modern times', says Jacob Rees-Mogg

    The business secretary says Boris Johnson has a strong mandate to lead the country despite being ousted in July.

  • Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept

    Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter. Market watchers are keeping a cautious eye on inflationary pressures and any signs of risk for regional slowdowns. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.3% to 15,509.38, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.7% to 3,017.00.

  • US midterms predictions: The top US Senate races to watch

    In a Senate split 50-50 between two parties, every race counts. Here are the six closest ones.

  • Full Town Hall: Patty Murry and Tiffany Smiley in race for US Senate in Washington state

    The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley took part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

  • Sunak officially joins UK PM race, deadline looms

    STORY: Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, officially entered the race to become the country's next prime minister on Sunday...... in a contest that could be over Monday, if neither of the other top names for the job, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, can reach a certain milestone that day: a 100-vote threshold among conservative lawmakers.And as of Sunday afternoon London time, that was unclear.Even before his official declaration on Twitter, Sunak had well over that number: 129 votes according to the BBC. Former Prime Minister Johnson, now attempting a comeback after many conservatives believe he was betrayed by Sunak, who served under him, reportedly had 53 votes -- although he hadn't officially declared his candidacy.Mordaunt, who was once the secretary of defense, had 23 declared backers and told the BBC that reports she tried to strike a deal with Johnson were false:"I’m in this to win it, I think it’s important for our party, we have a contest I am very confident about our numbers.”If Mordaunt or Johnson do clear the threshold the race then moves beyond parliament, to a vote by registered party members.In his declaration on Twitter Sunak said the country faces a "profound economic crisis" and that he would keep "integrity, professionalism and accountability" across government.Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss plunged the country into financial turmoil with her economic policy, forcing her to resign after only six weeks.Boris Johnson, her predecessor, resigned after a string of scandals and Sunak's own resignation as finance minister.

  • Residential housing demand ‘cratered’ as mortgage rates spiked, analyst says

    Raymond James analyst Buck Horne lowered ratings on all of the home-builder stocks he covers, as he believes the recent "relentless" climb in mortgage rates has ensured a housing recession.

  • Boris Johnson 'will continue to seek Tory leadership' after no deal with Rishi Sunak

    Boris Johnson has told supporters he has not struck a deal with Rishi Sunak and will continue to seek the Tory leadership, The Daily Telegraph understands.

  • Florida sheriff's office makes record fentanyl bust, arrests 3 people trafficking drugs sent from Mexico

    Florida authorities arrested three suspects and seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl as part of an undercover drug trafficking bust. One suspect was in the U.S. illegally.

  • Sunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson Caves

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak took a huge step toward becoming the UK’s next prime minister as former premier Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest after a weekend of vacillation and as he won the endorsement of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid

  • Asian markets mixed after China’s economy grew 3.9% in third quarter

    Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter.

  • Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years, his spokesman and lawyer said. The commission Friday found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically.

  • Rishi Sunak set to become PM as Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race

    Rishi Sunak is set to become prime minister after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.

  • High Noon for Credit Suisse as European Bank Earnings Awaited

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top investment banks take center stage this week in an earnings season that’s been fraught with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and hawkish central banks. The European Central Bank is priming another hefty hike in interest rates this week as investors’ attention increasingly switches to how high it will eventually push. UBS AG kicks off on Tuesday, followed by Deutsche Bank AG on Wednesday. Barclays Plc’s results will be closely followed as the poli