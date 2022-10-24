Pound extends gains as Rishi Sunak closes in on Downing Street - live updates

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London on Sunday - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The pound extended gains after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.

The pound was rallying as much as 1pc to $1.1401 in early Asia trading on expectations that a potential Rishi Sunak premiership would be better qualified at trying to fix the UK's finances.

But the British currency is still down around 16pc against the greenback this year.

“A Sunak-led government seems more welcome for stability,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“While the risk premium in FX from the original budget has been reduced by the U-Turn, the pound still faces ongoing challenges.”

Follow the latest updates below.

06:17 AM

Surging inflation triggers wave of profit warnings

The cost-of-living surge is inflicting the greatest pain on businesses since the financial crisis after the number of companies warning about their profits jumped to a 14-year high.

New figures from EY-Parthenon show there were 86 profit warnings at UK-listed companies in the three months to the end of September, up more than two thirds from last summer and the highest level for the period since 2008.

The data suggests that 28 listed companies are in the "danger zone", having warned over profits three times in the past year.

Typically, a fifth of businesses which issue three profit warnings either collapse into administration or are snapped up within a year of the third warning.

READ MORE: Surging inflation triggers biggest wave of profit warnings since financial crisis

05:32 AM

Avon shocked by pound's plunge

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound's plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group's biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis.

Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International, told the PA news agency that sterling's dramatic fall had caused challenges for the group, which reports in US dollars.

Story continues

She said the volatility of the pound would likely be reflected in its figures, although she stressed the group was well hedged against currency fluctuations.

"The pound going down - that was the biggest surprise. I thought the UK was the least of our worries," said Ms Cretu, having previously faced currency issues in a raft of its other global markets, including Turkey, which suffered a meltdown of the Turkish lira in 2021.

"I never would've thought that... I'd be talking about the pound as I would the Turkish lira."

The group - which is owned by Brazilian beauty group Natura - reports its third quarter figures on November 11 as it gears up for the crucial Christmas season.

Ms Cretu said the group had responded to rampant cost rises by making savings across the group, cutting US$100 million (£90.2 million) in costs by stripping out layers of management and overhauling its systems in a bid to protect prices.

05:23 AM

Good morning.

The US dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in US rate hikes.

The dollar started in a bullish mood with an early rush to 149.70 yen, before taking a sudden spill as far as 145.28 in a matter of minutes. Yet speculators seemed undaunted and took the dollar back up to 148.90 in choppy trading.

5 things to start your day

1) Post-Brexit overhaul of red tape will allow London tech to thrive, says IBM chief - Britain will remain a leading player in the industry despite mini-Budget chaos, according to head of company's UK arm

2) Anger in Germany’s industrial heartlands as Putin cuts off the gas - Pressure is piling on Olaf Scholz as manufacturing industry pays the price for energy shortages

3) Britain locked in two-horse race to crack nuclear fusion, says Japanese start-up - UK or US will be first to develop reactors capable of generating vast amounts of clean power, says executive at Kyoto Fusioneering

4) Activists seek to block Christmas displays of alcohol in the supermarket - Campaigners fighting to prevent prominent wine and beer promotions after advent calendars and biscuits relegated in anti-obesity drive

5) Liam Halligan: The new PM must break Britain out of its low-growth doom loop - Yes, our budgetary position is precarious, but we still need to go for growth

What happened overnight

A slump in Chinese stocks took the shine off a rally in equities in other major Asian markets on Monday while Treasury yields slipped from multi-year highs.

Hong Kong’s benchmark share index opened about 2pc lower as investors contended with the delayed release of China’s economic growth data and the conclusion of the party congress in Beijing.

Equities were higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia while US futures advanced after stocks on Wall Street had their best week since June.

Trading in major currencies was choppy, with the yen swinging between gains and losses amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions. Volatility is set to continue, with the Government’s efforts to curb rapid depreciation running counter to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy.