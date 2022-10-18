BOE to Delay Bond Sales Again After Gilt Strain, FT Says

Ruth Carson and David Goodman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to delay its planned sale of government bonds after the government’s botched fiscal plan roiled financial markets, the Financial Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

The central bank had scheduled to start the sales on Oct. 31 under a so-called quantitative tightening program, weeks later than it originally planned. Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey always said they would be willing to change tack in times of market stress.

A BOE spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Officials regard the gilts market as having been “very distressed” in recent weeks, a view backed by the BOE’s Financial Policy Committee, the FT said. The pound jumped as much as 0.5% to $1.1410 after the report, before erasing gains.

A delay in quantitative tightening, along with the UK government’s reversal on its fiscal policies, may offer a reprieve for pension funds that had been trying to manage their exposure to a gilt selloff. Short sellers have said they’re reducing their positions.

“The BOE backtracking on QT is a welcome relief, but the issues are deeper,” said Patrick Bennett, strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “Despite any changes taking place on the ground, there is a loss of external confidence in gilts and GBP that will not be easily recovered.”

Pushing Back

The Bank of England has almost £840 billion ($956 billion) of gilt holdings, which grew during the quantitative easing it deployed for more than a decade to stimulate the economy through the global financial crisis and pandemic.

The central bank had said it intended to complete around 80 billion pounds of active sales in the next year. While that’s not vast in issuance terms, analysts had been worried about the signal it would give to markets already struggling with a lack of investor confidence and a deterioration in liquidity.

Another postponement would be the latest sign the central bank is concerned by the state of bond market in the wake of a run on UK gilts following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s ill-fated fiscal plan.

Truss’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed more of the measures his predecessor set out in September, and Oct. 31 is the date he’s due to set out his complete package.

Truss Sees UK Vision Dismantled as Rivals Fight for Her Job

The BOE on Friday finished its emergency bond-buying plan on schedule. That program was aimed at injecting liquidity into markets to help prevent a fire sale of the gilts used in some pension funds. The bonds soared Monday after a statement from Hunt.

The BOE has already conducted so-called “passive” quantitative tightening, whereby maturing bonds are allowed to roll off the balance sheet, but the process is a slow and uneven one given the distribution of maturities compared to other central banks such as the Federal Reserve.

(Adds BOE no comment in third paragraph.)

