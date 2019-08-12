Pound hits 10-year low against euro on warning no-deal cannot be stopped

The pound has accelerated its decline in recent weeks

10:20AM

Marks & Spencer leads FTSE 100 risers

M&S is trialling new store formats Credit: Yui Mok/ PA More

That European stocks rally had turned into a retreat, with the continent’s top indices now just clinging on to the day’s gains. The FTSE is down 0.2pc, with banks and industrial companies weighting most heavily.

The blue-chip index’s second-biggest riser currently is Marks & Spencer, with the food and fashion retailer up about 1pc. In a research note this morning, Barclays analyst James Anstead said a new trial store with a greater emphasis on food was a “promising start”. Narrowly ahead of M&S is consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser,

9:58AM

Burford Capital denounces ‘market manipulation’ after short seller attack

Muddy Waters research founder Carson Block Credit: David Paul Morris More

Litigation funder Burford Capital, which was savaged last week after a US-based hedge fund criticised it in a report and bet against its share price, has hit back against its attacker.

The AIM-listed company, long a darling of investors, said in an announcement this morning it believes it has found evidence of trading “consistent with illegal market manipulation” related to the incident, which sent its shares down as much as 65pc during Wednesday’s trading.

My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:

In a detailed stock exchange filing, Burford set out details of trading activity in its shares following a “forensic examination” of data released by the London Stock Exchange, led by a professor at Columbia University. It honed in on specific minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week during which a high number of trading orders were cancelled, which it said demonstrated practices known as “layering” and “spoofing” - hallmarks of attempts to artificially drive down a share price. Muddy Waters immediately hit back, saying that “the only manipulation is that of Burford’s return metrics, accounts, and disclosures”.

9:42AM

FTSE left behind as European markets rise

The major eurozone indices are mostly up today after Friday’s slump, with the FTSE staying flat as a heightened pound pressures exporters. As of about 15 minutes ago:

The FTSE 100 was 0.06pc down at 7,250.05

was 0.06pc down at 7,250.05 France’s CAC 40 was 0.14pc up at 5,335.86

was 0.14pc up at 5,335.86 Germany’s DAX was up 0.28pc at 11,727.65

was up 0.28pc at 11,727.65 Spain’s IBEX was down 0.12pc at 8,747.90

was down 0.12pc at 8,747.90 Italy’s FTSE MiB was up 0.18pc at 20,363.33

9:34AM

Hong Kong cancels all flights as protesters overrun terminal building