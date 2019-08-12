Pound hits 10-year low against euro on warning no-deal cannot be stopped

- Sterling drops to post-financial-crisis low against common currency after think tank says MPs may not be able to stop UK leaving EU without a deal
- Currency has been declining for months as traders fret over dangers of no-deal
- Global economy shows continued warning signs
Marks & Spencer leads FTSE 100 risers
That European stocks rally had turned into a retreat, with the continent’s top indices now just clinging on to the day’s gains. The FTSE is down 0.2pc, with banks and industrial companies weighting most heavily.
The blue-chip index’s second-biggest riser currently is Marks & Spencer, with the food and fashion retailer up about 1pc. In a research note this morning, Barclays analyst James Anstead said a new trial store with a greater emphasis on food was a “promising start”. Narrowly ahead of M&S is consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser,
Burford Capital denounces ‘market manipulation’ after short seller attack
Litigation funder Burford Capital, which was savaged last week after a US-based hedge fund criticised it in a report and bet against its share price, has hit back against its attacker.
The AIM-listed company, long a darling of investors, said in an announcement this morning it believes it has found evidence of trading “consistent with illegal market manipulation” related to the incident, which sent its shares down as much as 65pc during Wednesday’s trading.
My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:
In a detailed stock exchange filing, Burford set out details of trading activity in its shares following a “forensic examination” of data released by the London Stock Exchange, led by a professor at Columbia University.
It honed in on specific minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week during which a high number of trading orders were cancelled, which it said demonstrated practices known as “layering” and “spoofing” - hallmarks of attempts to artificially drive down a share price.
Muddy Waters immediately hit back, saying that “the only manipulation is that of Burford’s return metrics, accounts, and disclosures”.
FTSE left behind as European markets rise
The major eurozone indices are mostly up today after Friday’s slump, with the FTSE staying flat as a heightened pound pressures exporters. As of about 15 minutes ago:
- The FTSE 100 was 0.06pc down at 7,250.05
- France’s CAC 40 was 0.14pc up at 5,335.86
- Germany’s DAX was up 0.28pc at 11,727.65
- Spain’s IBEX was down 0.12pc at 8,747.90
- Italy’s FTSE MiB was up 0.18pc at 20,363.33
Hong Kong cancels all flights as protesters overrun terminal building
Airport authorities in Hong Kong has suspended all flights for the rest of the day, as thousands of black-clad protesters occupy its arrival area today.
Shares in the territory’s main airline, Cathay Pacific Airways, have hit a 10-year low today following reports that some of its staff joined the protests, sparking a backlash in China.
Protesters have been rallying for months against a controversial new extradition bill, using flash mobs as a disruptive tactic in recent days as violence between police and demonstrators escalates.
China has become increasingly critical of the protests in recent weeks.
Sterling makes gains against the euro
Following the fresh low reached this morning, the pound has sharply risen against the euro since London trading began. It’s now up 0.3pc on the day, about halfway back to where it stood at the start of last week.
The long-term trend, however, is still one of a pretty sharp decline:
Are US/China trade relations at a breaking point?
Markets capped off a volatile week with a drop on Friday, with fresh political problems in Italy and a economic contraction in the UK feeding bad sentiment across the continent.
This week had begun with a sharp shock after a rapid devaluation of the yuan on Monday morning, which prompted Donald Trump — and, later, the US Treasury — to accuse China of currency manipulation.
Things had cooled down by the weekend, but the wobble indicated trade tensions between the US and China are potentially entering a new phase: a currency war.
Economics correspondent Tom Rees has taken a closer look at the clash. He writes:
This week, Beijing allowed the Chinese yuan to slump past the symbolically important seven per dollar mark. It was interpreted as a warning shot that signalled Beijing’s willingness to use the dark arts of currency manipulation to gain the upper hand in the trade war. Devaluing its currency helps to offset the impact of Trump’s fast-growing list of US tariffs on Chinese goods.
- You can read his full report here: As the global currency war heats up, have US-China tensions reached the point of no return?
Agenda: Pound hits post-referendum low against euro on Brexit warning
Good morning. The pound reached a post-referendum low against the euro in Asian trading this morning, following a think-tank report that said MPs seeking to stop a no-deal Brexit have few options to do so.
Sterling hit €1.0724 at 12:45am this morning, according to Bloomberg data — undercutting its recent lowpoint, reached in August 2017, to hit a 10-year low.
It was the weakest the pound has been against the common currency since its historic lows during the financial crisis. It also hit a fresh 31-month low against the dollar.
The currency has recovered since, and is now standing solidly up on the day.
The latest fall came after the highly-respected Institute for Government released a report that poured cold water over several suggestions of how disorderly Brexit could be prevented.
High streets feeling low
New figures from the British Retail Consortium say the number of empty shops on Britain’s high streets reached a four-year high last month.
Vacancy rates in town centres hit 10.3pc, following a series of high-profile collapses and problems for British retailers.
You can read retail correspondent Laura Onita’s full report here:
