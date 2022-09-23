Pound Inches Closer Toward Dollar Parity With Fresh 37-Year Low

Pound Inches Closer Toward Dollar Parity With Fresh 37-Year Low
Mary Biekert and Libby Cherry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pound plunged by the most since March 2020, reaching the lowest in 37 years against the dollar, as the UK’s expensive fiscal stimulus plan fueled a wave of bearish bets on the currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sterling fell by as much as 3.5% to $1.0863 after the British government outlined new debt borrowing to fund increased spending. That has brought up talks among investors about the pound reaching parity with the euro and the dollar and drew comparisons with emerging markets as the country’s bonds also tumbled.

Investors and analysts are getting increasingly concerned about the outlook for the pound as the government’s proposed measures to boost the economy complicate the Bank of England’s mission to tamp down inflationary pressures. The borrowing required to fund the series of tax cuts and regulatory reforms is also sparking concern.

“It’s hard to imagine a worse setup for the pound,” said James Athey, investment director at abrdn. “As ever in such EM-esque situations the worry is that once this cat is out of the bag even a return to orthodoxy might not quell the investor rush for the exit.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday outlined the government’s plans to stimulate the economy by reducing levies and increasing spending. Analysts fear though that the ballooning debt pile makes the nation more reliant on external capital flows to finance its deficit.

This means the end for the pound’s rout may not be in sight. Bloomberg’s options pricing model now shows a one-in-four chance the pound can reach parity with the dollar in the next six months, up from 14% Thursday. Risk reversals, a barometer of market positioning and sentiment, show that traders see the greatest downside risks for the sterling over the medium term in two years.

UK bond yields surged on Friday, with the 10-year gilt yields seeing their biggest one-day surge on record in Bloomberg data through 1989, closing 33 basis points higher on the day at 3.83%.

Bluebay Asset Management LLP chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager Mark Dowding said he’s been short on the pound for “awhile now” and only added to that position Friday.

“We think the government plans will challenge finances and that this will continue to weigh on UK gilts and the pound,” he said, adding the pound can reach parity versus the US dollar and the euro.

“I would say the market is very skeptical that sterling is yet in a buy in valuation,” said Steven Englander, global head of G-10 foreign-exchange research at Standard Chartered Plc. “It has to drop far enough for people to say that all this risk is priced in.”

Liz Truss’s government set out the most radical package of tax cuts for the UK since 1972, reducing levies both on worker pay and companies. The nation’s Debt Management Office increased its gilt sales plan for the fiscal year 2022-23 by £62.4 billion ($69.8 billion) to £193.9 billion to fund the spending. That compares to an estimated £60 billion increase expected by eight banks surveyed by Bloomberg.

“It makes me very sorry to say, but I think the UK is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market,” former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told Bloomberg Television on Friday. “I think Britain will be remembered for having pursuing the worst macroeconomic policies of any major country in a long time.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fitch Deepens Ghana Junk Rating on Debt-Restructuring Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings cut Ghana’s credit assessment further into junk on concerns the West African country may restructure debt as interest costs surge.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyThe rating

  • GM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production

    General Motors Co said Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production. Th largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac at its 2.82-million square foot Toledo, Ohio, transmission plan that it has renamed Toledo Propulsion Systems. "Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM’s family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels," GM said, adding the plant will produce transmission products while building drive units simultaneously during GM’s EV transition.

  • Germans, Brits and Ferrari's new V12 SUV | Autoblog Podcast #748

    Greg and Byron talk German and British SUVs, the VW GTI and Ferrari's high-riding future. Plus, will Dodge move Charger and Challenger production?

  • COVID-inspired government handouts: Thieves left to wonder what's become of the profession

    Columnist Tim Rowland longs for the days when robbing someone was a heist, not just lazily filling out a government form.

  • Hurricane Fiona Becomes Strongest 2022 Atlantic Storm as It Nears Bahamas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Fiona has intensified to become this year’s strongest Atlantic storm as it moves north to threaten Bermuda and eastern Canada later this week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset V

  • UK Mini-Budget: Highlights of Kwarteng's Announcements

    UK Chancellor of the Exchequer&nbsp;Kwasi Kwarteng set out the most radical package of tax cuts for the UK since 1972, reducing levies both on worker pay and companies in an effort to boost the long term potential of the economy. Kwarteng also cut stamp duty on property purchases, removed a cap on banker bonuses, and confirmed support for households and businesses from spiraling energy bills at a cost of £60 billion ($67 billion) over the next six months.

  • Forget a Soft Landing, We Have Now Run Out of Runway

    Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points as expected. Meanwhile, the 10-Year Treasury yield has just broached the 3.75% mark. The markets have reacted to this interest-rate trajectory as one would expect.

  • Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

    Home Depot (HD) closed at $271.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day.

  • US military leaders warn China could militarize the ports it owns in Latin America

    China looks to increase its military presence by building or leasing ports along Brazil's massive Atlantic coast, raising concern levels of U.S. military leaders.

  • Timeline: Iranian unrest leading up to Mahsa Amini's death in police custody

    The death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police has infuriated Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest in at least 50 cities and towns nationwide, with police using force to disperse demonstrations. Here is a chronology of unrest in Iran, where security forces have staged tough crackdowns to stamp out dissent in the past. July 1999 - Students angered by a police crackdown demonstrate in several Iranian cities, chanting anti-government slogans.

  • Pro–Iranian government demonstrations staged in response to wave of protests following death of 22-year-old woman in morality-police custody

    Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police. A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, Tehran, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. The government claimed the demonstrations of support were spontaneous.

  • Two Aveva shareholders plan to oppose Schneider takeover offer

    French industrial group Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it would proceed with a full takeover of the British software company, offering 31 pounds per share. The statement resonates with another investor in Aveva, M&G Investments.

  • Trump's answer to growing legal woes and shrinking support? QAnonsense, of course.

    With his popularity waning and legal woes expanding by the day, Donald Trump is growing desperate and courting QAnon conspiracy theorists.

  • At least 9 killed as Iran protests over woman's death spread

    Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press. The scope of Iran's ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in more than a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country’s mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces. To prevent protests from spreading, Iran's biggest telecom operator largely shut down mobile internet access again Thursday, said Netblocks, a group that monitors internet access, describing the restrictions as the most severe since 2019.

  • Betty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home

    Over 1,600 belongings from the late American actor Betty White will be up for auction this week, from her old TV and Disney VHS collection to her Cadillac. Taking place both online and in-person, the auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 also includes her dining room table, a blue ceramic horse, and her leather baby shoes. More personalized items include White's oil painting of herself as a young woman, monogrammed towels, and some handwritten personal notes from famous names like Lily Tomlin and Alex Trebek.

  • Pakistan Seeks Relief From Bilateral Creditors, Not Bondholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is seeking debt relief from bilateral creditors and not from commercial bondholders, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said hours after comments from the nation’s premier roiled its dollar bonds.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great

  • Protests over woman's death continue across Iran

    Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces following the death of a young woman in police custody

  • ECB’s Nagel Says More Interest-Rate Hikes Will Be Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will need to raise borrowing costs again even if that hurts economic growth, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyAft

  • Colombia's former President Duque warns cocaine legalization will cause 'major' US security threat

    Former Colombian President Ivan Duque addressed a number of issues including illegal immigration, the war in Ukraine, Venezuela and solutions to solve the crisis on the US southern border.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.