Pound of meth seized in raid of Joplin residence

Feb. 11—A search warrant served Wednesday morning at a Joplin residence turned up a pound of methamphetamine with an estimated street value between $5,000 and $10,000, according to the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.

Team officers served the search warrant at 3132 E. Kennedy Lane with the assistance of a Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics team and seized a gram of fentanyl and five firearms in addition to the meth. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Carthage.

Dustin L. Holden, 32, and Ariel S. Paige Devine, 30, were taken into custody in connection with the raid. Holden was charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, second-degree trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property. Like Holden, Devine was charged with both first-degree trafficking and second-degree trafficking in drugs. Warrants were served on both suspects.

It was the second time this week that fentanyl was seized in raids conducted by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, albeit in considerably less quantity than the 115 grams of the opioid that the task force turned up Monday in searches of two residences involved in the arrest of Emilio Maturino, 25, of Joplin.