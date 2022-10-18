Pound nears two-week high as Bank of England signals it will delay bond sales - live updates

The pound rallied after reports that the Bank of England will delay its quantitative tightening programme - Jason Alden
Elsewhere, UK equities opened higher on the back of yesterday’s “mini” Budget reversal, with the FTSE 250 up by 1.1pc at 8.55 am.

09:44 AM

Foreign exchange fintech Wise beats second-quarter estimates

British fintech Wise said its customers moved £27bn across borders in the three months through September, which is 50pc more than during the same time last year.  The strong results come after the pound tumbled during the period, with reports that foreign investors were benefitting by snapping UK property and other assets.

Revenues for Wise rose to £212m over the past three full months, a 59pc increase year-on-year.

09:26 AM

Unions threaten mass strikes over austerity

Trade unions have urged millions of workers to protest against any return to austerity after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday said spending cuts will be needed to bring public finances back on track.

While the move soothed anxiety in the markets, it has angered trade union leaders.

"Hunt can say what he wants - we aren't having a return to austerity. Let's put millions on the streets to take them on," Dave Ward, head of Communication Workers Union, told Bloomberg.

09:19 AM

SME insurer warns tax cut reversals will be painful for businesses

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest providers of small business insurance, said the government’s u-turn yesterday could threaten the viability of many firms:

“Much of the Chancellor’s emergency statement – including scrapping the IR35 reform repeal and re-introducing the corporation tax rise – will have significant impacts on small businesses across the UK. Meanwhile, many owners will feel it was a missed opportunity to allay fears with a sustainable, long-term solution to the cost of the energy crisis. With thousands still in recovery mode from the impact of the pandemic, rising costs will put countless small firms at serious risk."

09:07 AM

French strikes force Eurostar to cancel trains between London and Paris

Eurostar has begun cancelling services between London and Paris because of a national strike on the French railways. Oliver Gill has the latest:

So far, four services today have been cancelled because of walkouts scheduled for Tuesday amid a row over pay.

Disruptions to services are expected throughout the day to other services by the Channel Tunnel train operator.

Despite the walkout SNCF, France’s state operator and holder of a majority stake in Eurostar, is managing to run some of its high-speed TGV services as normal. Belgian-based Thalys, which has merged with Eurostar, is unaffected with only mild disruption to services from France to Germany and Spain.

Eurostar is cancelling the 1331 and 1901 local time trains that were due to have left London for Paris, and the 1113 and 1613 trains that were scheduled to have left Paris for London, Reuters reported.

Read the full story here 

08:56 AM

Jet2 orders $3.9bn of Airbus planes after strong summer

UK airline Jet2 has agreed to purchase 35 A320neo jetliners from Airbus SE. This brings its backlog with the planemaker close to 100 planes after bouncing back strongly after the pandemic.

The order is worth $3.9bn before "significant discounts". The leisure carrier, which is the UKs third largest by passenger numbers, also took out options for a further 36 planes. The stock rose 2.3pc and was trading 0.4pc higher at 8.53 am.

08:38 AM

Germany extends last nuclear plants after political spat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to extend the life of the country's last three nuclear plants until mid-April 2023.  The reversal ends a standoff between his coalition partners - the Greens, which are opposed to nuclear power, and the Liberals who believe Germany should use whatever energy capacity available. 

08:30 AM

UK equities open higher after Hunt yesterday killed most of the "mini" Budget

The FTSE 100 and 250 opened around 0.8pc higher at 8.05 am on Tuesday, in a sign that market confidence is improving after the Government's u-turn. New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday reversed two thirds of the "mini" Budget tax cuts and announced the Government will also have to make spending cuts to get debt relative to GDP falling.

08:20 AM

European stocks extend gains for the fourth consecutive day

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose by 0.5pc at 8.05 am in London. Constructions and materials, technology and media did well, while healthcare and personal care underperformed.  This comes amid a wider recovery in risk sentiment.

08:11 AM

Pound rises as Bank signals sell-off delayed

Good morning, 

The pound neared a two-week high after reports that the Bank of England will delay its plans to sell off gilts in a process known as quantitative tightening that will reduce the amount of money flowing around the financial system. Sterling went to highs of $1.1410 against the dollar after the Financial Times broke the story on Tuesday morning.

The Bank of England will push back the plan to start selling £838bn of gilts bought under its quantitative easing programme until markets are calmer.

The FT reported that Bank officials have made the decision after assessing markets as being “very distressed”. The central bank maintains it can bring down rampant inflation by setting interest rates rather than quantitative tightening, the reversal of QE.

Unwinding all of the gilts will take at least a decade at the pace the Bank has planned currently.

What happened overnight 

Hong Kong stocks opened strongly on Tuesday morning after a global rally. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.49pc, or 247.30 points, to 16,860.20 The Shanghai Composite Index grew 0.32pc, or 9.98 points, to 3,094.93, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.45pc, or 9.06 points, to 2,006.87.

Tokyo stocks similarly opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 1.54pc, or 413.56 points, at 27,189.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.29pc, or 24.25 points, at 1,903.81.

5 things to start your day 

1) George Osborne’s former Treasury right-hand man to advise Hunt on the economy

2) Europe must use 10pc less gas to avoid risk of blackouts, warns IEA

3) State pension triple lock under threat

4) Tax calculators: How much Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget U-turns will cost you

5) First-time buyers ditch homeownership dreams

Coming up today

Earning season is in full swing: Netflix, Goldman Sachs and J&J will be among the companies announcing their results today. Figures on US industrial production will also be published and ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks in the late afternoon.

