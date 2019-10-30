Pound pushes higher as markets gear up for a December election – live updates

9:36AM

France’s economy grew by 0.3pc in the third quarter, beating expectations in a coup for President Emmanuel Macron.

GDP grew by 0.3pc for the second quarter in a row, defying global trade pressures and fears of a slowdown in the European economy. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected 0.2pc growth.

Domestic demand drove growth most strongly, adding 0.5 points, while trade gave 0.4 points of drag. Spending within French households picked up during the quarter.

Capital Economics’ Jessica Hinds said the numbers showed trade issues put some pressure on the numbers:

The breakdown showed that household spending growth picked up a bit while investment growth remained robust. But net trade acted as a drag on growth and manufacturing output contracted for the second consecutive quarter in Q3, suggesting that French industry is not immune to the global manufacturing slowdown.

France has ramped up its spending over the past year in reaction to the yellow-vest protests that have been roiling the country. With tax cuts and higher spending both on the cards, Mr Macron’s approach has led Paris to break EU budget rules.

9:17AM

Medical devices supplier Convatec is the biggest riser on the FTSE 250 currently, up nearly 9pc after saying its third-quarter performance had been in line with expectations and maintaining its guidance for the rest of 2019.

The company said its total revenue for the three months to the end of September had risen to $462.9m, 2.4pc higher than over the same period last year.

All of its units grew, with the company hailing particularly strong performances across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Karim Bitar, its chief executive, said:

I am pleased we have reported a solid performance in Q3, but this is a small step on the significant journey ahead of us as we focus on pivoting to sustainable and profitable growth.

9:09AM

There are two things you can be certain of: Brexit and Mike Ashley feuds. Handily, we have both in spades today.

My colleague Simon Foy reports:

Mike Ashley, the tracksuit tycoon who owns Sports Direct, said: “I have been watching this from the side lines to date and now having had the opportunity of considering the CMA decision, I would now welcome the opportunity to provide the CMA with the correct market data.”

The pile-them-high-sell-them-cheap sportswear retailer said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) “wrongly suggest” in their investigation that Sports Direct would have comparable share of supply to JD Sports and Footasylum if the merger went ahead.

Sports Direct has hit out at the competition watchdog for publishing “inaccurate estimates” of the company’s market share while investigating JD Sports’ £90m takeover of smaller rival Footasylum.

Investors don’t seemed overawed by this latest move, with Sports Direct shares down around 1.6pc:

9:05AM

The General Election is being seen as a proxy vote on Brexit

The General Election is being seen as a proxy vote on Brexit Credit: Leon Neal/Getty

Looking at the biggest picture for the UK, there’s once again just one story story in town today, with a Christmas General Election serving as the latest manifestation of the nation’s Brexit agony.

In what has already been dubbed – horrifyingly – the ‘Brexmas’ election, parties will go head-to-head in a ballot that, on paper, should be all about the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Polling is strikingly split currently, and though Boris Johnson’s conservatives currently have a lead, the outcome of 2017’s vote (when Theresa May blew a poll lead and lost the majority won by David Cameron) will still be fresh in the minds of many.

Add to that other factors that could introduce chaos, not least the nature of a Christmas election itself, and you have a recipe for potential surprises.

SpreadEx’s Connor Campbell says:

It took him four attempts, but Boris Johnson now has his pre-Christmas ballot – the first general election to take place in the final month of the year since 1923. The fact sterling hasn’t freaked out suggests the currency is hoping for increased political clarity heading into 2020, a result that would give one party a workable majority and allow the Commons to avoid the repeated Brexit deadlock that has become the norm post-referendum. Yet if the last few UK votes are anything to go by, that hope might be a bit naïve...

Markets.com’s Neil Wilson added that markets may be stable on early expectations of a Conservative win:

Polls showing a Tory majority win is net positive as it would mean leaving with Boris’s deal, while anything else is net negative as it implies new uncertainty.

CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said sterling is likely to be whipped around as campaigning gets underway:

While expectations are high that we could see the Conservatives win a majority, as we know from 2017 the eventual outcome is likely to be unpredictable. Party loyalties no longer matter as much as to whether you voted leave or remain, and the prospect of another hung parliament, or a Labour government is still a significant risk in what is a highly volatile political climate. Against that backdrop and changes in the opinion polls the pound is likely to be susceptible to some significant swings in the weeks ahead.

8:54AM

Markets mixed

Once again, a mixed open to markets today, with the FTSE 100 slipping amid pressure from a rising pound, and the FTSE 250 more or less flat as the UK prepares for its third election in four years.

Credit: Bloomberg TV More

8:51AM

De La Rue shares tank after second profit warning

De La Rue used to make British passports Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg More

Shares in specialist printer De La Rue are tanking this morning, down around 20pc after the company – which used to make British passports – warned full-year profits would be “significantly lower” than it had previously expected.

In an update to the City, De La Rue said:

...adjusted operating profits for the half year ended 28th September 2019 to be low-to-mid single digit millions. Full year 2019/20 adjusted operating profit will be significantly lower than market expectations.

The company said it would update further on its restructuring plans next month. It recently appoint Clive Vacher, a turnaround specialist, as it new boss.

8:46AM

Smurfit Kappa hails ‘strong performance’

Also rising on the FTSE 100 today is packaging firm Smurfitt Kappa, which is up more than 2pc after an update to the City, in which it said its performance over the first nine months of the year had been “strong”.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 11pc in the nine months to the end of September, which organic growth in the Europe and the Americas.

Its chief executive Tony Smurfit said:

While there have been, and continue to be, obvious macro-economic and political challenges, SKG's very strong performance against this backdrop shows, once again, the quality of our business and the benefits of our geographic diversity.

8:41AM

StanChart profits jump

Standard Chartered beat expectations Credit: BOBBY YIP/REUTERS More

Standard Chartered reported a 16pc rise in third-quarter profit, beating expectations, as it managed to offset pressure from unrest in Hong Kong and trade tensions through strong corporate performance.

Underlying profit at the lender, which focuses on emerging markets, was $1.24bn, ahead of analysts’ estimates of $1.1bn. It underlying return on tangible equity, a mesaure of profitability, stood at 8.6pc for the first nine month of the year.

The company warned: “there are growing headwinds from the combination of continuing geopolitical tensions and expectations of declining near-term global growth and interest rates.”.

Bill Winters, its chief executive, said:

Our strategy of the last few years has progressively created a stronger and more resilient business as evidenced by a 16pc increase in underlying profits in the third quarter.

The bank’s shares are up more than 2pc currently:

8:34AM

Pound struggles to stay above $1.29

Sterling, which reached as high as $1.30 last week as hopes of a Brexit deal surged, has been fairly flat for several days, with $1.29 acting as an apparent barrier every time the currency looks to have found some legs. It is currently around $1.287.

8:11AM

Online sales help Next maintain momentum

Next has outperformed many of its rivals lately, amid severe pressure on high-street retailers Credit: Simon Dawson/Reuters More

Year-on-year full-price sales at Next rose slightly during the third quarter, as growth in the retailer’s online offering offset a decline at its high-street stores.

The group’s in-store sales fell by 6.3pc over the period, but sales from its website increased by 9.7pc.

The figures, released in a trading update, suggest the retailer managed to stabilise a little during the third quarter after a shaky performance earlier in the year.

Next said its business saw a significantly improvement during October due to colder weather, leading to 5pc sales rise compared to the same month last year.

Liberum analysts kept Next’s shares at a hold rating, saying:

Today’s solid Q3 update extends Next’s very credible run of reporting and leaves guidance unchanged. The usual trend of online sales growth outweighing stores’ decline continues.

The group’s share price has slipped slightly this morning, down around 2pc currently.

8:00AM

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50bn merger

The merger, if it goes ahead, would create a company with a market value in the region of $50bn (£39bn) Credit: Martin Meissner More

Following the big business story from overnight, Italian American car maker Fiat Chrysler has confirmed it is in talks with PSA Group – owner of Peugeot-Vauxhall – over a possible tie-up that would create one of the world’s leading automotive companies.

My colleagues Michael O’Dwyer and Alan Tovey report:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said on Wednesday it “confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world's leading mobility groups” with PSA. Fiat did not provide any further details. PSA made a similar statement. The merger, if it goes ahead, would create a company with a market value in the region of $50bn (£39bn). The talks come just months after Fiat’s efforts to merge with PSA’s French rival Renault fell apart following resistance from the French government, a major shareholder in Renault.

Read more: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm merger talks

The merger has potentially major implications for the future of both firms, including, for FCA, an opportunity for it to play catch-up in the race to develop electric vehicles.

PSA shares have risen the most this year at open following confirmation of the talks.

7:36AM

Agenda: Markets gear up for December election

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head in the first Christmas election in nearly a century More

Good morning. The pound pushed slightly higher yesterday evening after Parliament agreed to hold a general election on December 12 that could break the Brexit deadlock.

However, the FTSE 100 is set to open in the red after uncertainty surrounding the election put pressure on the gauge yesterday.

Meanwhile, markets await the US Federal Reserves policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut.

5 things to start your day

1) Global demand for ketchup is being squeezed as both global warming and a trade row between the US and Canada takes a toll and millennials fall out of love with the red sauce. Demand for the tomato condiment weakened as consumption in Canada – the world’s biggest importer – fell by a fifth in the first four months of 2019.

2) In an unprecedented move, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish updated borrowing numbers of its own accord next week despite Chancellor Sajid Javid’s decision to cancel the Budget. It believes so many changes have been made to the finances since March that the nation must be given correct figures. It came as economists separately warned that state borrowing will surge next year to £73bn, almost four times previously predicted levels, as slowing growth and spiralling spending send the deficit skyward.

3) The government has given the green light for Inmarsat, Britain’s largest satellite company, to be acquired by private equity bidders. Connect Bidco, a consortium including buyout giants Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus, put forward a number of “voluntary undertakings” earlier this year in order to secure a deal with the British government, after it came under scrutiny from regulators relating to national security.

4) Why electric vehicle battery production could be the saviour of UK automotive: Figures from the Faraday Institution, a battery research centre backed by the government, suggest that unless the UK starts investing the billions of pounds needed to build large-scale manufacturing plants for electric vehicle batteries, 114,000 jobs in Britain’s automotive sector could be lost by 2040.

5) Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over mega-motor-merger: The deal would create Europe’s second-biggest car company after VW group, with talks about a potential combination first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with markets in a holding pattern awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Share gauges in Tokyo ended little changed, while equities retreated in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney. European and American stock futures were flat. The S&P 500 Index on Tuesday edged back from a record high amid a raft of earnings in a lackluster session. The pound was little changed after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won backing in Parliament for a December 12 election.

The Fed is widely expected to lower rates again Wednesday, having already cut in July and September. For markets, the key will be the tone of Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference later in the day, with investors trying to ascertain the trajectory of policy heading into next year.

Coming up today

There are two big stories expected today, with GlaxoSmithKline, the pharma firm, posting interim results, and Next, the retailer, a trading statement. Happily, both have tended to be solid performers recently, with Glaxo seeing demand for new drugs make up for losing exclusivity to some of its older products. Next, meanwhile, has had a fairly solid year despite wider wobbles and worries on the high street.

Interim results: GlaxoSmithKline, LivaNova, Noble Corporation, nVent Electric

Trading statement: Computacenter, ConvaTec, Next

Economics: Business confidence (eurozone), employment (US)