Pound’s Rally Looks About to Change Direction, Strategists Say
(Bloomberg) -- The pound has rallied from last week’s lows against the dollar but most strategists are sticking to bets the currency will resume losses with some predicting a new record low by year-end.
Standard Chartered Plc and Royal Bank of Canada both expect sterling to weaken almost 10% from current levels by year-end after the government’s policy missteps undermined confidence in the currency. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among those forecasting it will slip to parity during the same period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The pound tumbled to its current all-time low of $1.0350 on Sept. 26 before jumping almost 10% as the government backed off its pledge to scrap a proposed tax cut. Sterling was at $1.1318 on Tuesday. Here are some comments from strategists about what might lie ahead:
Wider Deficits
The rollback of the tax cut doesn’t change the UK’s current account and fiscal deficits that are in excess of 7% of GDP, said Divya Devesh, head of Asia foreign-exchange research at Standard Chartered in Singapore
That’s as the Bank of England has a limited amount amount of reserves to defend the currency and is likely to induce a recession with interest-rate hikes, he said
It’s certainly difficult to rule parity with the dollar out entirely, though sterling is likely to settle around $1.05 by year-end
Deeper Stagflation
The pound will trade at $1.04 into the new year as it’s “expected to remain under pressure as the UK economy stumbles deeper into stagflation, the current-account deficit worsens, and policy uncertainties remain elevated,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Singapore
Energy Crisis
The pound may drop to $1.05 by year-end as “a northern hemisphere winter of despair will drive sterling lower as Europe and UK energy crisis implodes the economy,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Singapore
UK real yields are far too low to attract money and will need the BOE to hike rates “massively” to ensure the currency is supported, however this will just crush the economy even more and hurt the pound
Policy Missteps
Policy missteps and global recession risks “can push GBP down significantly” over the next month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists Joseph Capurso and Carol Kong in Sydney wrote in a research note
Still, “if the UK government bond market can settle, GBP can continue to track higher”
