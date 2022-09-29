Pound Resumes Fall as BOE Move Fails to Quell Tax-Cut Concerns

Matthew Burgess
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pound snapped a two-day gain after the Bank of England’s bond-buying program failed to quell jitters over the UK’s tax-cut plan.

The currency fell almost 1% to $1.0782, paring Wednesday’s surge after the BOE said it would buy an unlimited amount of long-dated bonds until Oct. 14 to stave off a crash in the UK’s bond market. Thursday’s slide puts the currency on track for its worst month since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Everyone from investors to the International Monetary Fund are concerned that the UK’s fiscal stimulus measures could fuel inflation and stoke the nation’s ballooning debt. The currency notched a record low against the greenback earlier this week, triggering talk it may hit parity with the dollar.

Read More: Britain’s Crisis of Confidence Was Years in the Making

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The UK is fighting itself on economic policy

    British policymakers are scrambling to stabilize the country’s currency and bond markets after the government threw both into turmoil.

  • S.Korea Sept exports set for slowest growth in two years - Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports likely grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in September, hurt by a weakening global economy led by China, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday. The country's outbound shipments were forecast to have grown 2.9% from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 17 economists, slowing from a 6.6% gain in the previous month. Shipment data out of Korea provides an early health check on global trade activity as manufacturers of chips to cars in Asia's fourth-largest economy import massive amounts of raw materials and straddle a wide swathe of the world supply chain.

  • Porsche Set for Bold Trading Debut After Pricing at Top End

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG is set for a bullish trading debut after parent Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for the sports-car maker at the upper limit, seeking to defy deep market upheaval.VW is selling shares for 82.50 euros apiece, valuing the company at 75 billion euros ($73 billion) to pull off Europe’s largest initial public offering in a decade. Trading in Frankfurt is set to start later Thursday, following a decision by the VW’s supervisory board late Wednesday to approve the fin

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • The U.K. Is a Warning Sign as Market Stresses Rise

    The pound's slide is concerning, but problems are more widespread. The yuan has hit a record low against the dollar, and Japan has had to intervene to support the yen.

  • FOREX-Sterling, euro rally against dollar after BoE buys UK bonds

    After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587 billion pounds' ($2.78 billion) worth of offers in its first bond buyback operation aimed at stabilizing the market, and had accepted only 1.025 billion pounds' worth. The central bank had committed to buying as many long-dated government bonds, know as gilts, as needed between Wednesday and Oct. 14.

  • Majority of Asian Americans in Texas want to vote but haven’t been reached out to

    Parties and candidates should be doing more to reach Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Texas, who are growing rapidly and are eager to vote in the

  • The Climate Crisis Is Making the Pacific Islands Uninhabitable. Who Will Help Preserve Our Nations?

    As rising sea levels make the Pacific Islands unsustainable for living, what will become of its inhabitants?

  • Japan considers steps to help with utility bill burden

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will consider more steps to cushion the blow of rising electricity bills, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, underscoring the pressure it faces in addressing the burden on households of higher prices for imports from a weak yen. Electricity bills have risen about 20% in the past year for households and by about 30% for businesses, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing, adding that such increases were becoming a "heavy burden" for consumers. The Nikkei said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may announce his resolve for "unprecedented, bold measures" to directly reduce the burden in a speech to parliament on Monday.

  • Column: Farmworkers just rolled Newsom. What does it say about the Latino vote?

    Newsom had fought against the UFW bill for months, and promised to veto if it reached his desk. But it mushroomed into a political nightmare.

  • Fact check: Image shows Welsh military mascot, not white ram to be sacrificed for King Charles III

    Mascots for The Royal Welsh have a regimental number and rank, and their association with the military unit dates back centuries.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • CIFI shares fall further, bonds mixed after clarification

    Shares of CIFI Holdings fell further on Thursday, even as the Chinese property developer clarified that it was trying to solve payment difficulties tied to a trust product and had repaid interest on time on an offshore bond. Hong Kong-listed shares of CIFI were down 25.6% at HK$0.64 after hitting a record low of HK$0.63 earlier in the session. In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday, CIFI said cash distribution met difficulties in relation to a trust product used to raise funds for a project in Tianjin city, as sales were not good.

  • Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

    Instead, India's Adani invited investors to 'bet on India and embrace India's aspirations and potential'

  • Brookfield, TPG Among Potential Bidders for Mashreq Payments Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Network International Holdings Plc are among potential bidders for UAE lender Mashreqbank PSC’s payments unit, according to people familiar with the matter. Buyout firm TPG Inc. is also among suitors interested in the unit that could be valued at $500 million to $700 million, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Mashreq has received initial bids and is in the process of taking potential buyers to the next round

  • Vietnam Economy Posts Double-Digit Growth on Manufacturing

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy posted a double-digit growth in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in manufacturing and a lower base in the year-ago period. Gross domestic product rose 13.67% in the three months ending September from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said Thursday. That compared to a median estimate of 14.35% growth in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and a 6.02% contraction a year ago when the nation shuttered some factories as part of tough virus control meas

  • Hong Kong’s Worst Trading Debut in 2022 Sends EV Maker Down 42%

    (Bloomberg) -- An EV maker and a unit of China’s real estate developer China Vanke Co. plunged in their trading debuts in Hong Kong, following IPOs that together raised more than $1.5 billion. Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. slumped as much as 42% to HK$25.05. The company raised about $800 million after selling shares at HK$48, the bottom of a marketed range. Leapmotor’s slide puts it on course for the steepest first-day decline by a listing larger than $250 mill

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard Group to liquidate investment fund; New Jersey banks set to merge

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group said it plans to liquidate its $44 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF in late November, citing its lack of popularity with investors — and marking its first closure of a U.S. exchange traded fund. “Despite the ETF’s capable advisor and sound approach to factor investing, it has not gained scale since its 2018 debut,” said Dan Reyes, head of the Vanguard Portfolio Review Department, in a statement. The Malvern-based investment management giant said it “continues to believe in the long-term investment case for factor investing.”

  • 6 adults wounded in Oakland school shooting

    Authorities say six adults were shot and wounded at a school campus in east Oakland, California. (Sept. 28)

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level