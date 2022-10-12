Pound Reverses Loss on Report BOE to Extend Bond Purchases

(Bloomberg) -- The pound reversed losses after a Financial Times report that appeared to walk back comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who had said the central bank is set to halt its market support this week.

The British currency reversed a loss of as much as 0.4% to trade 0.2% higher in afternoon trading in Asia. The FT reported that the BOE had signaled privately to bankers it could extend a bond-buying program past the deadline, though it was unclear from the report when that guidance was given.

Bailey told pension funds Tuesday they have just “three days left” to sort out their liquidity positions before bond purchases will be halted. His comments came after UK debt markets closed but sent Treasury yields spiking and sent sterling to a two-week low.

The BOE’s unlimited debt purchase plan announced on Sept. 28 had spurred a turnaround in the gilt market, but the benchmark 10-year note has almost erased gains since then.

