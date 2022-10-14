Pound rises on talk of mini-budget U-turn

Pounds and dollars

The pound has risen as speculation mounts about a possible U-turn over the mini-budget.

Sterling traded above $1.13 against the dollar on Friday morning, as the chancellor headed home early from the US for urgent talks in Downing Street.

The currency hit a record low of $1.03 in September after markets reacted badly to Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

In it he promised billions of pounds of tax cuts but did not explain how he would fund them.

Government borrowing costs have also fallen, after surging to worrying levels in the days after the mini-budget.

The Bank of England has been buying government bonds - known as gilts - to try to stabilise their price and prevent a sell-off that could put some pension funds at risk of collapse.

However, that support is due to come to an end on Friday.

There has been speculation it may be extended, although this was dismissed by the Bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, earlier this week.

The government has already U-turned on its plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, but many Conservative MPs think a further change of plan is imminent.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the financial markets were already pricing in a government U-turn.

"They started to [price it in] yesterday," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"Gilt yields came down... and sterling rose against the dollar to $1.13 and against the euro to €1.16, so I think they are starting to either expect, demand, sniff out that there will be some degree of U-turn possibly on corporation tax, dividend tax, other areas.

"But we'll have to see what the chancellor says, given that his official position at the moment is that he - and the lady Prime Minister - are not for turning."

Asked what would happen if there is no U-turn, Mr Mould said: "You would expect the gains that we've started to see, to unwind."