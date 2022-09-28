Pound and FTSE 100 slump as IMF and Moody’s warn over Kwarteng’s tax cuts - live updates

Pound sterling dollar IMF Moody's Budget Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts inflation Bank of England - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The pound and FTSE 100 have slumped after both the International Monetary Fund and Moody’s made shock interventions over the Government’s tax-slashing Budget.

Sterling dropped back below $1.07 in Asia trading, reversing some of its recovery after the currency slumped to an all-time low against the dollar at the beginning of the week.

The FTSE 100 crashed 2pc, with banks and energy stocks leading the decline as the outlook for the economy darkened further.

Investor jitters were reignited when the IMF urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to reverse the decision to scrap the top rate of income tax.

In a highly unusual intervention in a developed country’s economic policy, the body said it was closely monitoring developments and warned the fiscal stimulus risked undermining the Bank of England’s efforts to curb inflation.

Ratings agency Moody’s joined the attack on the Chancellor’s plans, raising the possibility of a credit rating downgrade for the UK.

Moody's said it was now not expecting economic growth to return to its potential until 2026, and cut its forecasts for real GDP growth next year to 0.3pc from 0.9pc.

08:54 AM

Kwarteng to meet Wall Street bosses today

Kwasi Kwarteng will have another tricky meeting on his hands today when he tries to reassure US banking bosses that the Government hasn't lost control of the economy.

The meeting will be with Wall Street firms including Bank of America, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Citi, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg.

It comes after the Chancellor spoke to City chiefs yesterday and doubled down on his tax-cutting fiscal plans. He's due to unveil more details about reforms to financial regulations next month.

08:41 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has slumped sharply at the open as the outlook for the UK continues to darken.

The blue-chip index tumbled more than 2pc, with sentiment dented by interventions from the IMF and Moody's.

Energy and mining stocks were the biggest drag on the index, as a strengthening dollar weighed on metal prices and Hurricane Ian sparked further oil supply cuts.

Rate-sensitive banks including HSBC and Lloyds dropped more than 4pc.

There were also losses for retailers amid rising fears about consumer confidence. Burberry bucked the trend, rising 3.6pc after it named Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also dropped 2.2pc, with Aston Martin tumbling 10pc amid ongoing concerns about its debt.

08:23 AM

UK economy is in a jam, pickle and stew, says Lord Rose

Lord Rose retail UK economy - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Lord Rose, the veteran retail executive and Tory peer, sums up the gloomy outlook with characteristic British understatement.

He told Radio 4's Today programme:

I think we're in a jam, pickle and stew. What business hates most of all is uncertainty and what we've got now is rather more of uncertainty. I think we do not have the full picture. Businesses like to see the full runway.

Lord Rose added that it was "not necessary" to cut the top rate of tax "at this particular time"

08:16 AM

Shop price inflation hits record high

BRC shop price inflation - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In a further sign of the doom this morning, food inflation hit a record high even before the slump in the pound, as businesses grappled with soaring costs and cuts to household spending.

Laura Onita reports:

Retail prices rose by 5.7pc during the first week of September, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ data, the highest rate of inflation since 2005 and accelerating from 5.1pc inflation in August. Food inflation also hit its highest level on record, BRC-NielsenIQ said, with shoppers now paying 10.6pc more than they were a year ago. Inflation of fresh produce accelerated strongly in September to reach 12.1pc, up from 10.5pc in August. The figures were recorded earlier this month, before the mini-Budget was unveiled by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the pound crashed to an all-time low against the dollar. Sterling has dropped by 5pc against the US currency in the last week. City analysts think the drop could push retail inflation as high as 15pc. Helen Dickinson, the BRC’s chief executive, said: “The war in Ukraine continued to drive up the price of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil, causing fresh food inflation to rise significantly over the past few months, particularly for products such as margarine.”

08:07 AM

UK companies face highest borrowing costs on record

It's not just the Government facing sky-high borrowing costs – the crisis is hitting British companies too.

UK blue-chip companies are now facing their highest bond refinancing costs on record as Liz Truss's tax-cutting package wreaks havoc on the markets.

The difference in the rate investment-grade companies need to pay if they issue sterling bonds now compared to coupons on existing debt climbed to 325 points, according to Bloomberg data.

That's the highest level since the index began more than two decades ago, usurping the previous high hit in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The jump means companies would have t pay an additional £3.25m annually for every £100m they borrow. It comes at a time when margins are already being eroded by soaring energy costs and supply chain troubles.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open amid renewed pessimism about the Government's tax-cutting economic policy.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc to 6,927 points.

07:54 AM

IMF 'coming from errors of past', says Tory MP

While international bodies sound the alarm over UK policy, there's a dissenting view from Sir John Redwood.

The Tory MP told Radio 4's Today programme:

The IMF are coming from the errors of the past which they share with the world's leading central banks. They didn't foresee the big inflation which they triggered, they didn't have sensible advice in good time to see off the inflation and now late in the day when the inflation is very visible for all to see they are suggesting taking measures to tackle it when the world has moved on and they should now be warning the world about the coming recession, which is in danger of digging in in many major countries because of the policies being followed and will be the enemy of the future. I don't think the British Government should say anything to the IMF. I don't think we want a spat or a dialogue between the British government and the IMF. The other thing I think the IMF and other commentators would be wise to do is judge the whole policy, because so far we have seen some tax proposals, we have not yet seen a series of supply measures which will clearly be needed at the same time as tax packages to make sure there is more investment and more growth in the economy.

07:45 AM

IMF intervention is rare, says former deputy chief

Adnan Mazarei, former deputy director of the IMF, says it's very rare for the world's lender of last resort to intervene in a developed country's economic policy.

He told Radio 4's Today programme:

The IMF doesn't make such strong statements about G7 countries. These statements are common with regard to emerging market countries with regard to the problematic policies but not often about G7 countries. I think they are worried that the tax cuts are permanent. They are afraid that the Budget financing needs will go up, and they are requiring more borrowing domestically... inflation rising requiring interest rate rises by the Bank of England and there being a policy conflict between the Treasury and the Bank of England at the same time the UK is running a large current account deficit and relies on foreign financing. When public sector borrowing requirements go up in order to be able to finance them against a background of inflation, the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates, but of course if it raises interest rates it has the feedback effect on the cost of borrowing for the government and so forth and so forth. But the key issue now is that there is also a sense of problems in the country's economic management and their ability to handle issues which could lead to problems with inflation and financial market difficulties, for example we have seen problems in the mortgage market which will hurt the UK household.

07:39 AM

What did the IMF say?

This morning's fall in the pound has been sparked mainly by a hugely unusual intervention by the IMF. Here's some more detail:

The International Monetary Fund has urged Liz Truss to reverse the decision to abolish the top rate of income tax, in a highly unusual attack on the economic policy of a G7 country. The world’s lender of last resort heaped pressure on Ms Truss and the Chancellor, as it urged Kwasi Kwarteng to use his fiscal plan in November to change course. The IMF said it was “closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities" and warned that the fiscal stimulus risked undermining the Bank of England’s efforts to curb inflation. A spokesman for the Washington DC-based organisation said Mr Kwarteng's announcement in November would “present an early opportunity for the UK Government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners”. It is an extremely rare intervention by the IMF over a developed country’s economic policy.

Read the full story: IMF urges Truss to reverse top rate tax cut in rare intervention

07:37 AM

Pound slips back below $1.07

After a robust recovery on Tuesday, sterling is back in the red.

The pound slipped back below $1.07 after a highly unusual intervention by the IMF stoked investor concerns.

While it's comfortably above the all-time low of below $1.04 hit on Monday, the pound is still languishing in historical terms and many traders are betting it will hit parity by the end of the year.

07:34 AM

Pound falls again

Good morning.

The pound has sunk back into the red after two major interventions last night reignited investor concerns about the UK's tax-cutting Budget.

In an extraordinary development, the IMF urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to reverse her economic policies – pointing particularly to the decision to scrap the higher rate of income tax.

Ratings agency Moody's also warned that the policies risked "permanently weakening the UK's debt affordability", in the strongest suggestion yet that the country is facing a credit rating downgrade.

The pound, which crashed to an all-time low against the dollar earlier this week, dipped back below $1.07.

5 things to start your day

1) IMF urges Truss to reverse top rate tax cut in rare intervention Highly unusual move by world's lender of last resort condemned by senior Tories as it adds to pressure on PM and Chancellor

2) Building societies under pressure as lending costs rocket Smaller lenders are more exposed to swings in wholesale interest rates than larger high street banks, which lend off their deposit bases.

3) Bank signals ‘significant’ response to turmoil BoE chief economist Huw Pill was speaking as long-term borrowing costs hit their highest level since 2002

4) Fears of job cuts as MailOnline and Daily Mail to merge operations It comes as the publisher attempts to forge a digital future for titles that frequently overlap and compete.

5) Christmas shopping chaos looms as Royal Mail staff plan 19 days of walkouts Union leaders have launched a significant escalation in their industrial dispute with Royal Mail, warning of severe disruption to deliveries

What happened overnight

Sterling dipped again this morning, falling nearly 1pc against to dollar to $1.0634.

Asia resumed its downwards trend, with Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all down more than 2pc, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also off.

