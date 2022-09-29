Pound slips again as World Bank warns of recession in Europe - live updates

James Warrington
David Malpass said the global energy crisis has provoked a &quot;perfect storm&quot; - REUTERS
David Malpass said the global energy crisis has provoked a "perfect storm" - REUTERS

The president of the World Bank has this morning warned of recession in Europe as the pound and euro again fell against the dollar overnight.

In a speech at Stanford University in California, David Malpass warned the West that it could take years for global energy production to recover from the supply crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Malpass added that the energy crisis would prolong the risk of a period of low growth and high inflation, or stagflation.

It comes amid turmoil in the UK debt markets and a collapse in the value of the pound following Kwasi Kwarteng’s radical mini-Budget last week.

Following Wednesday’s rally, the pound was down again to below $1.08 in early trading, while the euro was also down against the dollar this morning.

Pressure is mounting on the Chancellor to take more action to reassure markets, as Downing Street dismissed any suggestion that he will resign.

05:31 AM

Truss and Kwarteng were warned pound could nosedive

The message from Kwasi Kwarteng was one of reassurance, Ben Riley-Smith, Nick Gutteridge and Tony Diver write. Speaking to around 90 Tory MPs in a conference call on Tuesday night, the Chancellor attempted to calm his colleagues.

Yes, there had been “volatility” on the markets – a mild phrase for the pound crashing to an all-time low against the dollar in the wake of his tax-shredding mini-Budget on Friday.

But things were now “settling down”, he told colleagues – a comment that was passed to The Telegraph by an MP who made notes and was not disputed by Treasury sources.

Those same Conservatives tuning into the news on Wednesday could be forgiven for spitting out their mid-morning cups of tea.

Read more: How Truss and Kwarteng were warned of danger before the pound nosedived

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

04:56 AM

Amazon agrees to raise pay for frontline workers

Amazon said on Wednesday night it will raise the average pay for frontline workers in a bid to attract more staff before the busy US holiday period.

The tech giant said that starting next month it will boost pay from $18 to $19 (£16.60 to £17.60) per hour, while transportation workers would earn between $16 and $26 an hour.

The minimum wage at the company, which employs roughly 1.5 million frontline workers, will remain $15 an hour.

The company is also offering the pay bump amid a growing unionisation movement inside its warehouses, driven by worker complaints over pay and working conditions.

Amazon is set to raise the average pay for frontline workers - Reuters
Amazon is set to raise the average pay for frontline workers - Reuters

04:53 AM

Pension funds crisis forces £65bn bailout by Bank

Britain’s pension funds were on Wednesday at the centre of the financial crisis sparked by the mini-budget forcing the Bank of England to launch a £65 billion emergency bailout.

The Bank warned of a “material risk to UK financial stability” and stepped in to buy long-term gilts, as plunging markets for UK debt sent borrowing costs spiralling and forced pension funds to dump their assets.

Economists compared the crisis to the run of withdrawals that led to the collapse of Northern Rock in the financial crisis.

Read the full story by Tim Wallace and Ben Riley-Smith here

04:49 AM

Sterling falls again overnight

Good morning. 

Sterling has retreated again today after a sharp bounce against the dollar on Wednesday.

The pound jumped the most since mid-June on Wednesday, pulling the euro with it, after the Bank of England conducted the first of its emergency bond-buyback operations, worth more than £1 billion.

This morning, sterling was 0.9pc lower at $1.0789 by mid-session in Asia, losing some of the previous day's rally. The euro also weakened to $0.969, following Wednesday's 1.5pc surge, the biggest since early March.

Sterling had fallen to a record low of $1.0327 on Friday as investors delivered a scathing verdict on Kwasi Kwarteng's plan for record tax cuts funded by a massive increase in borrowing.

The euro had plunged to a new two-decade low of $0.9528.

5 things to start your day

1) Pension funds crisis forces £65bn bailout by Bank The Bank warned of a “material risk to UK financial stability” and stepped in to buy long-term gilts

2) Yellen reassures on health of global economy after IMF stokes fears of UK contagion The US Treasury Secretary insisted that financial markets are “functioning well” as stocks in Europe and on Wall Street bounced back.

3) UK trade and travel at risk of 'rapid' decline if Brussels refuses to soften looming border checks Biometric controls are due to be introduced next May, replacing the “wet stamping” of passports.

4) EDF exploring keeping UK nuclear power plants open for longer to boost energy supplies The French state-owned company said it will review its current plans to close Hartlepool and Heysham 1 in March 2024.

4) Russia forced to use own jet technology to supply fleets The country is attempting to revive its accident-prone Cold War-era aviation industry after being pummelled by Western sanctions

What happened overnight

Asian share markets rose on Thursday after the Bank of England launched an emergency bond buying programme. The move buoyed sterling and offered some comfort to a fractious mood in markets, but by mid-morning in Tokyo the pound was already struggling for support and down 0.6pc to $1.0818. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.5pc and eyeing its best session in a month. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9pc, while the Hang Seng was up 2pc.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Consumer credit (UK), mortgage approvals (UK), gross domestic product (US), initial jobless claims (US), consumer confidence (EU), economic sentiment indicator (EU)

  • Corporate: Mcbride (final results), Next, Synairgen, Novacyt (interims), Mitchells & Butlers (trading update)

