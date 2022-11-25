Pound ‘vulnerable’ to further falls, warns hedge fund - live updates

Rokos Capital Management hedge fund pound sterling Brexit economy - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

The pound looks “vulnerable” to further falls and the ensuing recession could have a serious impact on British society, the hedge fund of billionaire Chris Rokos has warned.

Rokos Capital Management, which has about $14.5bn of assets under management, warned investors that the UK had suffered a bigger shock than other developed countries because of Brexit, de-globalisation and the pandemic.

The darkening outlook made it harder for policymakers to keep inflation under control, the company warned in a letter seen by the Financial Times.

“The recession that is required to tame inflation in the UK is deeper than that needed elsewhere, with potentially serious societal implications,” it said. “Sterling looks vulnerable.”

Rokos said it would have to see signs of a “quietly engineered softer Brexit” or higher immigration to be more optimistic on the UK’s outlook.

08:31 AM

British Gas owner brands new Ofgem rules reckless

British Gas Centrica - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

British Gas owner Centrica has taken aim at proposed rules on capital requirements for the sector, describing them as reckless and misguided.

Ofgem has outlined new rules requiring energy suppliers to hold a minimum amount of capital to ensure they can withstand volatility in power and gas markets.

The firms would have to ring-fence money to buy renewable energy, but customer credit balances wouldn’t have the same protection.

Ofgem has been blamed for allowing more than two dozen firms to go bust after surging natural gas prices exposed companies that weren’t protected by buying energy in advance.

Customer cash balances were lost when many of these suppliers collapsed because they weren’t kept separate from day-to-day working capital.

Chris O'Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said:

The failure to protect customer balances has already ended up costing consumers hundreds of millions. This feels like an abdication of responsibility by a regulator not focusing on the right things.

08:23 AM

Musk says Twitter will launch verified service next week

Elon Musk has said Twitter will "tentatively" launch its verified service on Friday next week.

In a tweet he explained how the new system will work:

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

08:14 AM

Home working is essential to cut our gender pay gap, Treasury mandarins claim

The Treasury has claimed that working from home is an essential part of its battle to cut the gender pay gap amid growing criticism of civil servants' refusal to return to the office.

Szu Ping Chan has more:

Mandarins vowed to continue to “promote flexible working hours and hybrid working policies” as they take “targeted action to reduce and close the gender pay gap”, despite fears that the rise in remote work is fuelling poor decision making and a productivity crisis. It came as separate figures showed hundreds of Treasury civil servants continued working from home even during the week of the Autumn Statement. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Business Secretary, said there was a correlation between poor productivity and home working in Whitehall. He said: “There's been poor service from DVLA, the Passport Office, HM Revenue and Customs, and the Land Registry. All of them had high levels of working from home.”

08:04 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has edged into the green at the open following another increase in the energy price cap.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1pc to 7,474 points.

07:51 AM

Ofgem outlines proposals to reduce risk of supplier collapse

Ofgem is introducing a new package of reforms today designed to boost consumer protection and ensure energy suppliers are more resilient to market shocks.

The proposals include the introduction of capital adequacy requirements, which will help reduce the risk and cost of supplier failures.

The regulator will also be requiring suppliers to ringfence Renewable Obligation receipts and closely monitoring the use of credit balances.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

These proposals will provide protections, checks and balances for consumers, suppliers and the entire sector to create a more stable market.

07:42 AM

Gas prices head for weekly gain as cold weather approaches

Natural gas prices in Europe are heading for a weekly gain as low winter temperatures approach, potentially increasing heating demand across the continent.

Benchmark prices are up nearly 9pc in the week. Temperatures below seasonal norms are expected to persist across Europe in the next two weeks, and traders and watching how quickly demand for heating will respond.

Gas prices have declined from their highs in August as mild weather has limited gas use and a strong supply of liquefied natural gas has helped to fill up storage sites.

But a rapid increase in demand could quickly deplete stocks, leaving the market exposed to any further supply disruption.

07:30 AM

SSE sells stake in grid business for £1.5bn

SSE has agreed to sell a 25pc stake in its electricity transmission grid business to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for about £1.5bn.

The network helps transport renewable resources in the north of Scotland to areas further south. SSE is also selling a stake in its electricity distribution business.

The sale forms part of a strategic plan unveiled by SSE after it rejected a proposals from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to split the company it two by separating the renewables business.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said:

With significant growth forecast in transmission, bringing in Ontario Teachers' as a minority stake partner will help fund out ambitious investment plans.

07:21 AM

Musk says Twitter will offer 'amnesty' to suspended accounts

Elon Musk has said Twitter will offer a "general amnesty" to some suspended accounts from next week.

The world's richest man had started a poll on Wednesday asking whether accounts that had "not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam" should be let back on the platform.

More than 3.1m Twitter users responded to the poll, with 72.4pc of them voting "Yes".

Musk, who has already reinstated the accounts of some users such as Donald Trump, used a Latin phrase which translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

07:09 AM

Good morning

A major hedge fund has said that the pound looks "vulnerable" to further falls and warned of the knock-on effect on British society.

Rokos Capital Management, led by billionaire tycoon Chris Rokos, said Britain had suffered more than its peers due to Brexit, de-globalisation and the pandemic.

In a letter to investors seen by the Financial Times, it said: “The recession that is required to tame inflation in the UK is deeper than that needed elsewhere, with potentially serious societal implications,” adding: “Sterling looks vulnerable.”

What happened overnight

A gauge of Asian equities fell amid a subdued tone in markets this morning after Thanksgiving in the US. Treasuries rose as trading resumed after the holiday.

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks led declines in Chinese shares as investors weighed recent gains against an upswing in Covid-19 infections and lockdown-like restrictions affecting swathes of Beijing.

US stock futures advanced following commentary from Federal Reserve officials that supports the case a slower pace of interest-rate increases. The dollar headed for a fourth day of losses.