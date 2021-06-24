Poundland says tenth of products are not a pound

·2 min read
Poundland in Caerphilly
Poundland in Caerphilly

About 10% of Poundland products are no longer priced at £1, the discount retailer has said.

Poundland moved away from pricing everything at £1 in 2017 and now sells some items between 50p and £10 to take on rivals such as B&M and Wilko.

Its owner Pepco said sales continued to grow in the past six months despite the Covid pandemic.

Poundland and European sister firm Dealz saw like-for-like sales rise 1.4% in the six months to the end of March.

This was despite many of its stores being hit by pandemic restrictions.

Some shoppers were wary of going to shopping centres and High Streets where they thought the risk of infection was higher, the company said.

But Pepco's chief executive Andy Bond said that the pandemic had given the group more confidence in the future.

"[After] a flurry of certain elements of society spending their savings that they've accumulated, post-pandemic almost certainly there will be some form of belt tightening from most people and therefore discounting will have another surge," he said.

He said the last 30 years had shown discounting thrived following any economic crisis.

But he added: "We anticipate that the environment in which we operate will remain changeable and challenging in the short term."

Poundland has 917 UK and Ireland stores.

Pepco, which recently listed on the Warsaw stock exchange, said total revenue across the business was up 4.4% to €2bn (£1.7bn), with pre-tax profits in the period up from €64m (£55m) to €96m.

However, group like-for-like revenue declined 2.1% after weeks lost to Covid-related store closures.

The group's shares were priced at 40 zlotys (£7.5) when it floated, and were trading at more than 47 zlotys on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas Attorney General defends emergency management law from challenge by JoCo judge

    The Attorney General’s office called the challenge “moot” and “meritless.”

  • A Soul Food Cafe in Atlanta Serves Up a Sense of Community

    The pandemic kicked us hard, as it did many small businesses that struggle day-to-day. Even though it was a black cloud hanging over for a long time, the silver lining was it forced you to take a look at your business.

  • 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Buying (and Restoring) an Old House

    Here's what they don't cover on those popular home reno shows.

  • How to Make a Furnished Sublet Feel Like Home

    Nesting as a nomad

  • A 'mysterious illness' is plaguing birds and baffling scientists across parts of the U.S.

    A 'mysterious illness' is plaguing birds and baffling scientists across parts of the U.S.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It Seeks Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

    In the airline's 50-year history, it has never had a single layoff or furlough — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why is Sundial Growers Trading to the Moon?

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • The red hot housing market is slowing down the economy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • Dozens of Ex-Sears Stores to Hit Market as CEO Culls Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of former Sears stores is looking to sell as many as 50 properties as it tries to generate cash and focus on the development of other sites it owns.Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, wants to unload 40 to 50 sites that “were less interesting in terms of uses of our capital,” according to Chief Executive Officer Andrea Olshan.“I’ve been very clear what I want to own and what I don’t think is strategic for us

  • Plug Power: Stock Price, Valuation and Everything Else You Need to Know

    In the stock market, momentum and sentiment often go hand in hand. Lose the former or should the latter sour, the other will likely be affected. Which brings us to Plug Power (PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell specialist put up a mighty display in 2020’s new energy enamored stock market, with the share gains coming free and easy. But earlier this year, the tables had turned as investors fled from growth stocks to more inflation-safe environs. What’s more, Plug Power ran into a mess of its own making

  • Investing in AI Healthcare; Analysts Offer 2 Stocks to Buy

    Let’s talk a bit about artificial intelligence, AI. It’s serious tech, and not just science fiction anymore. AI underlies the machine learning processes that are powering information technology, allowing computer systems to adapt to change and increase the speed and accuracy of their information processing. And the profits involved in AI, as it expands through the economy, will be immense. It’s estimated that AI as a whole will boost the global economy by more than $15 trillion by the year 2030,

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best defensive stocks to buy today according to billionaire Ken Fisher with a beta of less than 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken […]