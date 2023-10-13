Poundland's Aberdare Wilko store takeover scrapped over Raac

Poundland has scrapped plans to take over a former Wilko store in south Wales after Raac was found in the building.

The shop in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was due to open on Saturday.

But the presence of the potentially dangerous concrete in the town's Cardiff Street building means the retailer has pulled the plug.

A spokesman said the decision was made after receiving completed surveys of the store on Thursday.

The surveys showed the presence of Raac - reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - a cheaper alternative to concrete mostly used in the 1950s and 1990s, that has a lifespan of about 30 years.

Raac has been found in about 35 schools and public buildings in Wales, with further assessments taking place in many others.

Poundland's spokesman said the surveys were carried out after access was obtained a "few days ago" and the company was "sadly not in a position to open the unit as a Poundland".

"We know this will be very disappointing news, but at Poundland customer and colleague safety is paramount," he said.

"As for the staff we know this will be very disappointing news for them too.

"Now we've received the details of our surveys we'll be discussing options with individuals affected as a matter of priority over the coming days."

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, agreed to take on the leases of dozens of Wilko shops after the chain went into administration in August.

Poundland boss Barry Williams previously said he recognised the last few weeks had been difficult for Wilko workers.

In a statement, issued at the time, the company said that Wilko staff would have priority when applying for new jobs at the Poundland shops.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has been approached for comment.