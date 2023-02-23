Pounds of fentanyl, meth and heroin seized in South St. Paul bust, charges say

A man is jailed and charged with allegedly selling large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in Dakota County over the past four months.

Mario Alberto Velarde-Carrera, 27, faces three counts of aggravated controlled substance in the first-degree after a Dakota County Drug Task Force investigation led to his arrest on Feb. 15. As part of the investigation, Velarde-Carrera sold the three drugs in “multiple controlled buys” between November and earlier this month, according to court documents.

South St. Paul police pulled over Velarde-Carrera at the request of a drug task force agent, who “had probable cause to arrest [him] based on prior drug-related criminal activity involving large amounts of controlled substances in Dakota County,” the charges say.

A K-9 dog detected drugs in Velarde-Carrera’s car, which was then searched. In a bag, authorities found more than 3½ pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of meth and a pound of heroin, the charges say.

Nearly four additional pounds of meth were seized after a search warrant was executed on a Dakota County residence associated with Velarde-Carrera, the charges say.

In an interview with authorities, Velarde-Carrera admitted to selling drugs, according to the charges. He said he was from Mexico and had been in the U.S. for four months.

Velarde-Carrera made an initial appearance in Dakota County District Court on Friday. In seeking $1 million bail, prosecutor Christopher Zielinski described Velarde-Carrera as a “flight risk” and cited his “limited ties to Minnesota” and the significant prison time he faces if convicted, according to court documents. Judge Karen Asphaug granted Zielinski’s request.

If convicted, Velarde-Carrera faces a minimum of seven years in prison. He remained jailed Wednesday.

