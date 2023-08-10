Pounds of marijuana, firearms, THC gummies, mushrooms seized in Henry County bust

The Henry County Police Department seized drugs and weapons when they conducted a search warrant on a home near Stockbridge recently.

On Friday, August 4, the department’s special services division, along with agents from the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, and deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant at a home off Flippen Road near Stockbridge.

Authorities seized approximately 9.5 lbs of suspected marijuana, 15 oz of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, 126 containers of suspected THC oil, and 47 containers of THC gummies.

They also seized three firearms: a Draco 9mm pistol, Draco 7.62 pistol, and a Taurus 9mm pistol.

One person was arrested for possession with intent to distribute (marijuana oil and gummies, and mushrooms) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation continues.

