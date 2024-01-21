Pounds of meth found in car after accused traffickers tried speeding away from north Ga. deputies

Two people are facing drug charges in Gordon County after a high-speed chase with deputies.

On Dec. 30, a Gordon County deputy spotted a car going more than 90 miles per hour and tried pulling it over.

Instead, the car sped off but stopped after a short chase.

While searching the car, deputies found several pounds of meth.

The driver, 22-year-old Jonathan Samano, and the passenger, 21-year-old Lacey Hall, were arrested.

Authorities describe their arrests as “a significant interruption to the flow of illegal methamphetamine.”

Both are being held in the Gordon County Jail.

Samano is facing 17 charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding police and more drug and traffic charges.

Hall is facing 11 charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and more drug charges.

