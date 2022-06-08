Pounds of meth, thousands of pills and cache of guns found in Richland man’s car in Oregon

A Richland man was caught with nearly 3 pounds of meth, 15,000 fentanyl doses and several guns while in Oregon.

Oregon State Police responded to what they believed was a crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City about 12:45 a.m. on June 1, according an Oregon State Police Facebook post.

When they arrived, troopers realized that a crash hadn’t happened, but the driver, Darren Yeater, 31, of Richland, didn’t have a driver’s license.

He was detained after he reportedly didn’t tell police the truth about who he was. When they finally learned his name, they found out he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

That included two 2021 cases from Benton County Superior Court, including one where he disappeared after leaving the jail on a furlough in December 2021.

A Baker City police dog detected drugs inside the vehicle. The car was towed while police got a search warrant.

Later a serach found nearly 3 pounds of meth, almost 16,000 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of fentanyl powder and 2 pounds of marijuana.

They also seized 21 doses of suboxone, 21 grams of cocaine, as well as a .223-caliber assault rifle, a .17 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a .38 special, a .2283 pistol, a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition and magazines.

Investigators also discovered evidence of identity theft and manufacturing and distributing controlled substances.