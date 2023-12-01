Poverty law center sues DeSantis to reinstate deposed Orange County state attorney

The Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of Central Florida voters Thursday, in a new effort to reinstate suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell through the courts.

Many of the arguments made in the lawsuit, which lists as plaintiffs two voters and the political organization Florida Rising, mirror those made by Worrell in her case before the Florida Supreme Court. Namely, it contends that Worrell’s Aug. 9 ouster by the governor was over political disagreements “without a shred of credible evidence to support his allegations of ‘neglect of duty’ and ‘incompetence’ — the purported grounds for her suspension.”

DeSantis replaced Worrell with former Orange County judge Andrew Bain, who plans to run against her in 2024 to remain as state attorney.

“The suspension order itself establishes that it was prompted by the Governor’s ideological and political disagreements with Ms. Worrell and his opposition to how she was exercising her prosecutorial discretion,” SPLC lawyers wrote. “Although the order accused her of ‘incompetence’ and ‘neglect of duty,’ it failed to identify even a single instance of abuse of prosecutorial discretion, malfeasance, or misconduct. Instead, the order included generalized complaints about Ms. Worrell’s policies and practices.”

The 22-page legal complaint filed in the federal Middle District of Florida cites state data indicating that the crime rate has dropped in the Greater Orlando area since Worrell took office, pushing back against the notion by Worrell’s critics, who include law enforcement leaders, that she was soft on crime. It further notes past suspensions of officials by DeSantis, among them Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

The lawsuit further argues Worrell’s suspension was an infringement of voters’ rights to political expression and due process, and accuses DeSantis of “manipulating election outcomes.” In statements provided by the SPLC, David Caicedo, an Orlando-based activist named in the lawsuit, called his involvement “an escalation of my civic participation,” while voter Rajib Chowdhury called it a “necessary step to push back against Gov. DeSantis’s executive overreach.”

“Gov. DeSantis’s decision to remove State Attorney Monique Worrell undermines free and fair elections in Florida,” said Matletha Bennette, an SPLC attorney listed in the complaint. “It is a flagrant abuse of power in pursuit of a harmful and anti-democracy agenda. Through this lawsuit, we will defend the rights of voters to elect candidates of their choice without fearing that a governor will override their vote.”

Worrell’s suspension came after a months-long public feud between her and local law enforcement. In his suspension order against her, DeSantis said her office neglected to adequately prosecute certain crimes, including those involving guns and others where suspects were minors. The lawsuit more specifically cited her office’s decision to drop drug trafficking cases pushed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, which Worrell has blamed on the sheriff mishandling investigations.

She is currently contesting her suspension before the Florida Supreme Court. Those backing her through amicus briefs include five former state Supreme Court justices among other current and former legal officials, while DeSantis’s position is supported in part by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Past attempts to reinstate suspended officials through the federal courts have been unsuccessful. Warren, who was removed from office after signing statements opposing the prosecution of cases involving abortion and people providing gender-affirming health care, failed to get his job back despite federal judges agreeing he was wrongly suspended.