Poverty wages, exploitative work conditions drive crisis in care for Texas' most vulnerable

In the summer of 2013, a caregiver on her third shift of the day was sitting on the couch in the home of two men with disabilities in Kyle when one of them suddenly forced her arms above her head and removed her pants. She clawed at his face to break free, screamed and called for help. She said her employer showed little concern.

In 2014, another caregiver was alone in a Houston suburb when a 19-year-old disabled client grabbed her by the throat and used a steak knife to rip her pants and underwear as he pressed himself against her neck, her lawyer said. After he had punched her repeatedly in the face, she escaped and sought help from a neighbor.

Last December, 75-year-old Gloria Franco was alone caring for five clients in Del Rio when a man whose diaper she was changing began kneeing and punching her in the head. She fell to the ground unconscious. When she came to, she pleaded with her employer for help, but the employer refused to call an ambulance or escort her to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a concussion and brain bleed and still suffers debilitating symptoms, her attorney said.

For a decade, workers caring for Texas’ more than 100,000 disabled residents in the state’s system of home and community care have been alleging devastating injuries and attacks like those suffered by these three caregivers, the American-Statesman found after reviewing hundreds of pages of lawsuits and police reports.

A yearlong Austin American-Statesman investigation into a system aimed at providing community-based services for hundreds of thousands of disabled Texans found it on the brink of collapse.

Hundreds of thousands of Texans wait years on some of the nation’s longest waitlists to receive Medicaid-funded services that provide an alternative to institutional care. But often when they do, they face a system plagued by disastrous underfunding, dire staffing shortages and a profound lack of oversight, which is placing both consumers and workers at risk of injury and death.

In the last five years alone, workers providing services to some of the state’s most vulnerable have reported at least 600 on-the-job injuries, according to state data obtained by the Statesman. The true number remains unknown because, despite years of pleas from victims and advocates, Texas has done little to track and prevent worker injuries in the system, the Statesman found.

“It’s like they just threw me into the woods, to a pack of wolves and left me to be eaten alive,” said Austin caregiver Evelyn Bridges, who had to undergo knee surgery after a client allegedly kicked her to the ground in 2018. She said she was out of work and on a company stipend of about $130 per week for two months.

A yearlong Statesman investigation found that the Texas "waiver system" — a set of six Medicaid-funded programs created in the 1980s as a safer alternative to institutional care — is jeopardizing the safety of thousands of vulnerable clients and their caregivers. Built on the backs of low-paid, overworked and often undertrained caregivers, the system is collapsing from decades of underfunding and lax oversight.

In September, the Statesman reported that thousands of people with disabilities who receive waiver services were neglected or abused in the system. New data and documents reveal that those charged with their care face exploitative work conditions that have led to assaults and devastating injuries.

Texas routinely contracts with companies that hire inexperienced workers, pay them wages as low as $8.11 an hour and task them, often without supervision and sometimes for stretches as long as 70 hours, with caring for challenging and sometimes aggressive clients.

Caregivers interviewed by the Statesman said they felt unsafe and were not given sufficient supervision or training. Some were pulled from home to home to cover for colleagues who quit, or simply needed sleep after working days on end. Others reported being forced to work dozens of hours of overtime.

Since 2010, companies providing waiver services have been fined for hundreds of labor violations ranging from unpaid overtime to unlawfully low wages, federal data show.

“I’ve been overwhelmed,” said Tyler caregiver Tre’Asia Anderson, who in the spring worked nearly three straight days. It’s “blood, sweat and tears.”

When workers are injured or assaulted, they often find little or no accountability. The Health and Human Services Commission, the state agency that oversees waiver programs and contracts with care provider organizations, does not monitor and does little to regulate caregiver safety, leaving it in the hands of private employers. Since Texas does not require those companies to carry workers' compensation insurance, injured employees are sometimes left jobless, on their own to wage a legal fight for compensation.

The dire work conditions are leading to burnout and tremendous turnover rates, experts say, threatening to worsen already record-breaking industry labor shortages.

Caregivers and advocacy groups have been pleading with lawmakers for years to improve conditions, the Statesman found. Paralyzed by understaffing, even care provider companies are asking the state for funds to create incentives to attract and retain workers, and raise wages.

The situation is “near catastrophe,” said Doug Svien, president of the Providers Alliance for Community Services of Texas, which advocates on behalf of 45 home care providers.

Still, lawmakers and HHSC have done “nothing or very small amounts” to address their concerns, said Dennis Borel, executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities.

“I don’t feel that I’m heard,” he said.

In a statement, HHSC acknowledged the pay and staffing issues care providers face and said the agency has taken steps to address the problem. But advocates say the moves — which include about $560 million in one-time bonuses and recent initiatives to attract and retain workers — have been inadequate or temporary.

“Attendant wages have never been market driven. That is the fatal flaw, and it’s made the situation worse today than it’s ever been,” Borel said.

Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, who leads the House Human Services Committee, acknowledged that lawmakers must do more to address worker pay. In response to the Statesman’s findings, several lawmakers said they would “wholeheartedly support” efforts to address the system’s failures, that taking action is “critical” and should be “an easy decision that is long overdue.” But it remains unclear how they will address the issues when the Legislature convenes in 2023.

Frank said he’s been focusing on other issues, such as reducing health care costs and improving the state's child welfare system, and hasn't prioritized caregiver wages and the waiver system "enough to lead on this issue at this point."

But he also called on providers to be more transparent about how state money is spent.

“Is the answer to simply get the state to pay more money, or is it making sure that money is actually getting to the worker?” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of caregivers deal with the daily consequences of relentless workloads in unsafe conditions.

Franco faces harrowing long-term symptoms from her concussion, including migraines, memory loss, vertigo, photosensitivity and speech impairments. She is struggling to keep a two-hour-a-week job and fears she will never return to work full-time, her attorney, Dan Packard, said.

Underpaid, overworked and at risk

70 Hours Awake: The unrelenting days of a Texas caregiver

Franco is one of at least 110 workers who in 2021 were injured while working for Texas’ largest waiver companies with state contracts of $50 million or more, according to data self-reported by providers to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Her injuries are the product of a system that the Statesman found has failed its workforce. Struggling to meet demand, providers are asking — in some cases, forcing — employees to work dozens of hours of overtime without sleep and, often, without help or supervision, creating dangerous situations.

In 2021, the median wage for Texas’ home health and personal care industry, a broad category that includes caregivers for disabled individuals, was among the lowest in the U.S. at just around $22,500 per year. That’s about $10.80 an hour and ranks below Texas’ lowest poverty threshold.

State records show that some providers pay even less. Between 2020 and 2021, Girling Health Care — a multistate provider also known as Kindred at Home, which was purchased by a health insurer in a $5.7 billion deal last year, according to The Associated Press — shrank caregivers’ average hourly wages by nearly a dollar to about $8.90 per hour.

Girling did not respond to requests for comment about the company’s wages.

Rep. Frank said providers should be more transparent about how they spend taxpayer dollars. Girling’s state contract is valued at about $5.4 million. Other Texas industry leaders like D&S Residential Services, Educare Community Living and Caregiver Inc. hold contracts of over $800 million each, according to the Texas Legislative Budget Board.

“I would love to actually see the way the money is spent,” Frank said. “When you run it through private companies … most people's decision-making ends up pushing the money uphill, not down," he said.

Svien from the Providers Alliance said the problem lies not with the companies, but with the Legislature, which set the state’s base wage for caregivers at $8.11. That base has increased by just 11 cents since 2016, or less than 2 cents per year.

At that rate, caregivers can’t afford Texas’ average grocery and housing expenses of about $463 per week, according to 2020 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, and provider companies can’t compete with the job market. In August, a job posting for an Austin personal care attendant advertised a pay range of $9.25 to $9.60 an hour. An ad for a dishwasher at an Austin airport restaurant promised $18 an hour.

Without sufficient government support, Svien said providers are “losing their shirts” trying to meet costs and can’t afford to raise wages or, in some cases, offer benefits.

A 2020 survey of personal care providers shows that fewer Texas companies offer paid time off, health benefits and retirement plans compared with the U.S. average. Even during the pandemic, as providers saw vacancies nearly double, the survey showed few Texas companies offered bonuses or wage increases.

Unsurprisingly, vacancies, which numbered in the low hundreds a decade ago, now peak in the thousands, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.

At the same time, the need for care is escalating. Waitlists for services have risen by 8% to nearly 160,000 in the last four years. Since 2010, the number of individuals receiving care has more than doubled while funding for services has increased by just 17%.

Assigned to a house for up to four disabled individuals, Tyler caregiver Anderson regularly stays awake for days at a time. The 34-year-old made $9 an hour this spring, and a timecard provided to the Statesman shows she had just two breaks in a 70-hour stint.

“Even though I know I need money to survive, because I lack a lot of things, I do it because I love them, and I don’t like to give up on them,” Anderson told the Statesman in an April interview.

Others have faced forced or unpaid overtime, according to lawsuits and federal data. A caregiver in Galveston County sued her employer last year for allegedly requiring her to work 32 hours of overtime each week, in breach of her contract. Another in Missouri City alleged in a 2017 lawsuit that her employer never paid overtime rates required by federal law.

U.S. Department of Labor investigations have brought to light dozens of other labor violations. Since 2010, corporate giants Caregiver Inc., Educare Community Living, Girling Health Care and D&S Residential Services have been made to pay nearly $570,000 in back wages for violating the minimum wage and overtime pay rights of about 1,000 employees, Labor Department data show.

“Paying our employees accurately is always a top priority,” said Leigh White, a spokesperson for BrightSpring Health Services, Educare’s billion-dollar parent company and one of the largest national players in the home health and hospice industries. “Errors are very rare, but when one is brought to our attention, we move quickly to investigate it, pay employees anything they are owed, and address any issue that caused the error.”

Caregiver Inc. declined to comment on past violations. “The Department of Labor completed a review of Caregiver in Texas last year and found no violations,” a company spokesperson said.

D&S Residential Services and Girling Health Care did not respond to requests for comment.

Jennifer L. FitzPatrick, a former therapist and instructor at Johns Hopkins University's certificate on aging program, said Texas' flawed system sets up a cascade of risks for caregivers and clients.

Overworked caregivers suffer from burnout, what she called "compassion fatigue," in which they become numb to their clients’ needs, creating dysfunctional, potentially combustible, situations.

Extreme, unsupervised work conditions can also take a toll on caregivers’ health and safety.

Some, like Fort Worth caregiver John Baker, described “numerous ailments” like chronic fatigue and migraines. Sexually assaulted, body-slammed, struck in the head and wrestled to the floor, others identified by the Statesman were badly injured over the last decade because they were unprepared or ill-equipped to handle aggressive and violent clients, they said in lawsuits.

In Franco’s case, “there wasn't enough staff and that's why she was physically assaulted by this mentally incapacitated patient,” Packard said.

Attorney Michael Tuttle, who represented Franco’s employer, Life Choices Unlimited, in a lawsuit she filed in February, said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Few protections, no accountability

Weeks before she was assaulted, Franco and her supervisor called state inspectors and advised management staff at Life Choices that her assailant was dangerous. The home did not have enough staff, and the staff didn’t have enough training, they warned. Franco’s supervisor quit in protest after multiple requests were met with inaction, Packard said.

“After she resigned, sure enough, exactly what she had predicted took place,” he said.

Still, Life Choices denied all allegations against the company in a legal response to Franco’s lawsuit.

For nearly a decade, caregivers like Franco have accused providers of failing to warn them about potential dangers and failing to take action when employees felt unsafe, lawsuits show.

In interviews with victims and their lawyers, the Statesman found that, even after devastating incidents, companies that employ caregivers rarely admit guilt, sometimes going to lengths to avoid public proceedings and escape paying monetary compensation. And HHSC enforces few rules to protect workers, largely relying on providers to self-regulate.

The Houston caregiver assaulted in 2014, whom the Statesman is not naming because she is a survivor of sexual assault, “was by no means prepared for any kind of physical confrontation,” her attorney, David Mestemaker, said.

She told her employer that the man had tried to attack her at least twice in the months leading up to the March assault. But the company, Royal Care, did not provide additional support or training, Mestemaker said.

Royal Care eventually settled for an undisclosed amount, he said. The man who attacked the caregiver pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and was registered as a sex offender in 2018, records show.

Like Franco’s employer, Royal Care denied responsibility for the assault, arguing in legal filings that it had “no control nor the right to control” the situation. Daniel Pappas, the lawyer who represented Royal Care, said the company could not discuss clients or staff.

HHSC says it is not responsible, either.

A spokeswoman said HHSC helps ensure staff safety with policies that include requiring personalized behavioral plans that explain how to handle each client’s challenging and aggressive conduct. But the agency leaves it up to providers to develop and enforce those plans.

HHSC doesn’t monitor injuries and deaths unrelated to COVID-19. It also doesn’t independently track how many employees work in the waiver system. It is up to employers to “ensure the health and welfare of everyone in the home,” an agency spokesperson said in an email. And state oversight can be sparse, the Statesman found.

In some waiver programs, state regulation only requires HHSC to monitor companies every one to two years, even when providers score low in policy compliance assessments. And HHSC routinely fails to comply with its own rules, a November audit of its long-term services division by the HHSC Inspector General’s Office found.

Did you witness or experience serious problems in the Medicaid waiver system? Do you have information about state oversight and investigations? You can leave us a voicemail or contact us anonymously through Signal at 512-537-9604.

In an analysis of over 4,200 Texas waiver group homes, which HHSC is supposed to inspect every 12 months, the inspector general's office found that more than half had gone up to 28 months without residential reviews. In nearly 300 of those homes, HHSC underplayed “significant risks” or failed to verify compliance with state regulation, compromising safety.

In 73% of cases where HHSC found facilities to be out of compliance, the agency failed to ensure corrective action was taken, the report showed. And in none of those cases did HHSC take enforcement actions available to the agency such as issuing administrative penalties, decertifying facilities or terminating contracts.

Some HHSC policies can also further strain overworked or injured caregivers.

To ease providers’ concerns about a lack of staff, HHSC recently began allowing companies to add up to two additional residents to group homes meant for four clients, a policy that risks overwhelming caregivers further. HHSC did not answer questions about the policy’s repercussions on caregivers.

The agency also does not require that injured employees be separated from their assailants. Its “zero reject” policy forbids providers from moving or turning away clients from a residence unless it’s at capacity or the provider has exhausted “all of the tools at their disposal to safely manage the individual’s behavior,” a spokesperson said. HHSC did not list staff safety as a valid reason for a client transfer in an email to the Statesman.

For injured caregivers, a lawsuit is often the only way to seek relief. Many provider companies in the waiver system have opted out of the state’s voluntary workers' compensation program, choosing to provide alternative benefit plans that can offer little to no protection to employees, Packard, Franco’s attorney, told the Statesman.

But many injured workers are prohibited from even pursuing that option. Their employment contracts often include arbitration agreements that require out-of-court dispute settlements, said attorney Lara Brock, whose firm has represented more than 100 injured caregivers and nurses in arbitration cases over the past decade.

In arbitration, “there's really no mechanism to enforce fairness or a fair application of the rules for our clients,” Brock said.

Little training and direction

In Fort Worth, John Baker said he worked alongside two staff members who around 2019 were violently attacked by clients while driving. Startled and unprepared, one forced his client out of the car and left him on the side of the road. The other bit her client’s hand, he said.

Providers Alliance President Svien, who is also the CEO of The Company at Rock House and Baker’s former employer, said the company goes “above and beyond” state requirements and has always taught aggression management techniques to new hires. But Baker said, in his three years of experience, that type of training was only provided after dramatic incidents.

New management eventually helped standardize protocols, but high turnover made delivering training challenging and new hires continued to receive insufficient hands-on training, Baker said.

“A warm body was better than nobody,” he said. “So trained or not, we would welcome them in.”

Too many new hires experienced “baptism by fire,” being thrown almost immediately and without in-house training into long and lonely shifts, Baker said.

Like Baker, several caregivers and their legal representatives said providers’ training protocols are inadequate. In at least eight lawsuits identified by the Statesman, caregivers who sued their companies said better training could have prevented serious injuries.

“I felt like a fast-food worker, but this (isn’t a) fast-food place,” said former Denton caregiver Helen Derbew, who between 2016 and 2017 was assigned to work with a sexually aggressive client she felt unprepared to handle.

Her employer, Austin-based D&S Residential Services, offered a roughly 90-minute-long training session about how to supervise aggressive clients. But when it came to actually handling the client, Derbew often found herself at a loss.

“They gave us a briefing, but it’s like, OK, well he’s 6’ something and … we’re 5’3,” said the 28-year-old, who now works at a Dallas elementary school. “We’re really getting the training that did not apply.”

D&S Residential Services, which did not respond to the Statesman’s repeated inquiries, was cited in nearly every state inspection between 2017 and 2020 for critically undertraining staff and failing to report abuses, the Statesman found. Reports by the HHSC inspector general show that at least two other waiver providers, Educare and Community Options Inc., undertrained staff in 2021. Another large provider, Caregiver Inc., was fined nearly $40,000 by HHSC this year for staff-related violations, agency records show. Caregiver is appealing the penalties, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

HHSC offers a selection of training and policy webinars for waiver programs. Texas regulation also outlines detailed requirements for staff at day centers, mandating, for example, that they receive at least 18 hours of first aid and health care delivery training within their first three months on the job. But, in other settings, like group homes, state requirements don’t specify how training should be conducted, for how long or how often, said Svien.

While all waiver providers must cover specific subject areas, an HHSC spokesperson said, there is no set minimum number of training hours defined in state regulation. As a result, caregiver training varies by program and provider.

Laura Gitlin, dean at Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, said that, without specific requirements, companies that are stretched thin tend to undertrain staff. Caregivers are often not trained "in a way that balances their own safety and the person's own safety," she told the Statesman.

As caregivers and advocates call for more training, experts in the industry warn that expansions in regulation must be matched with adequate funding.

“When the state increases training requirements for staff, there’s no corresponding increase in the rate to cover those costs,” said Sandy Frizzell Batton, executive director of the Providers Alliance.

‘It's just not fancy enough'

This spring, yet another round of families, providers and advocates told the Texas House Human Services Committee what they’ve been saying for years with increasing urgency. Providers cannot fill open positions. Remaining staff are taking on extreme, dangerous workloads. Vulnerable people are at risk.

“Almost all people with disabilities and older adults have experienced interruptions (with) attendant care. … It’s worse now than ever,” said Borel from the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities.

Borel lost a colleague and friend this August because of the system’s failures, he said.

A 52-year-old researcher and editor with cerebral palsy, Gloria Susan Angel was hospitalized three times and institutionalized in a nursing home after her caregiver died this summer. Angel’s service coordinator reached out to more than 40 contractors offering caregiver services in search of a replacement, Borel said. There wasn’t one.

Ten days before she died in August, Angel, who had lost weight and was fed through a tube, told Borel she couldn’t wait to get out of the hospital so she could advocate at the Capitol for better attendant care, he recalled.

Gloria Susan Angel, a researcher and editor with cerebral palsy, speaks with Dennis Borel, executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, at the Capitol in 2017. Angel was hospitalized three times and institutionalized in a nursing home after her caregiver died this summer, and no replacement caregiver could be found. Angel died in August.

“We have to realize that this is an emergency,” said Cathy Cranston, an organizer with ADAPT of Texas who has worked as a caregiver for 40 years. “People do not want to come into this field of work. Why would you?”

HHSC has taken steps to address the crisis. As of October, the agency had disbursed about $536 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that providers can use to offer one-time bonuses to caregivers. In 2022, HHSC also awarded about $25 million in state and federal funds to select providers to encourage increased wages and benefits. But the Providers Alliance and the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities said those are not enough.

Advocates say Texas must raise the base wage to at least $15 an hour.

Borel said he and other members of a task force of advocates pleaded with lawmakers and HHSC in 2021 to request more COVID-19 funds to permanently address caregivers’ poverty wages. He said HHSC denied the task force an opportunity to make that recommendation to the agency’s executive commissioner, Cecile Erwin Young — a claim that HHSC disputed in an email to the Statesman. Soon after, several members of the task force resigned.

In their resignation letter, the task force asked HHSC yet again to address “the staggering need for compensating these essential workers.”

Ultimately, Texas only gave providers the option to offer bonuses to their employees. But an HHSC spokesperson said the agency is not tracking how many caregivers benefited from the stimulus package.

Other states like Indiana and Michigan — finally pushed to do so by the dire circumstances of the pandemic — have raised wages for their caregivers significantly in an attempt to slow turnover and attract new candidates.

A 2021 Indiana budget bill included a 14% funding boost meant to raise the state’s average caregiver wage to $15 an hour. The 2022 Michigan budget permanently increased pay by $2.35, raising the typical starting hourly wage to $14.35, according to the Arc of Michigan.

Several lawmakers believe Texas should follow suit.

“How can we ask them to do this job, yet pay them less than the starting rate at many fast-food restaurants?” said state Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, who supports raising wages to at least $15 per hour. She said addressing staffing shortages “is a critical first step in getting the system out of crisis.”

“There is NO EXCUSE for the Legislature not to consider an actual (cost of living adjustment) increase for caregivers and personal attendants,” state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, wrote in an email. It “should be an easy decision that is long overdue.” She called the conditions caregivers described “alarming.”

Others like Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, said they “would wholeheartedly support” caregiver pay increases. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to find solutions” to the system’s underfunding and safety issues, said state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston.

State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, a former nurse, said she also supports raising attendant wages. But such an increase is difficult to push among lawmakers.

"It's just not fancy enough,” Howard said. “And it doesn't have the same following that funding some of the other issues do."

More than half of the lawmakers on the House and Senate committees charged with overseeing waiver programs declined to comment or did not respond to multiple inquiries. And the chairs of the committees did not commit to filing a bill to address the systemic problems in the upcoming legislative session.

Despite the continuing lawsuits, injuries, deaths of vulnerable people and the increasingly desperate pleas for funding, it remains unclear whether any action will come in 2023.

For caregivers like Franco facing long-term symptoms and uncertain futures, any solutions lawmakers might adopt next year are too little, too late.

“She took great joy in providing care for" her clients, said Packard, who spoke to the Statesman on Franco’s behalf due to the severe extent of her injuries.

“That has also been taken away from her. Not only her ability to eke out a living but the humanity that's in her that made her want to do this kind of dangerous work.”

