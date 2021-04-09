POW-MIA flag back atop White House, reversing Trump era decision

FILE PHOTO: The black POW-MIA flag flies underneath the American flag over the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after his predecessor angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location.

The POW-MIA flag, dedicated to prisoners of war and service members missing in action, was relocated by former President Donald Trump in 2020 from a prominent position atop the White House to a spot on the South Lawn.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers had been calling on Biden to return the flag to the top of the White House.

"It is a powerful way to continually remember and pay tribute to the tremendous sacrifice of prisoners of war and missing service members," Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said in a statement on Friday.

The black-and-white POW-MIA flag reads, “You are not forgotten,” and depicts a man beneath a guard tower gazing down at a barbed-wire fence. About 82,000 U.S. servicemembers are still listed as missing from conflicts dating back to World War Two.

"The president and the first lady are proud to be doing this. They moved forward in making sure that the flag went up," a White House official said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Steve Holland; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to form commission to study Supreme Court changes

    The bipartisan commission will examine the length of service and turnover of justices on the court as well as its membership and size, the White House said.

  • Pro-Trump scam PAC operator hit with wire fraud charge

    A man behind a pro-Trump scam PAC has been hit with federal wire fraud charges alleging he bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors with false promises that the money would help support the former president's re-election efforts.Why it matters: The charge handed down this week against James Kyle Bell shows how brazen some efforts to monetize grassroots political enthusiasm can be.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The charges came despite former President Trump being more proactive than many politicians in disavowing groups that falsely implied campaign affiliations to lure unwitting donors.The charges were first reported by HuffPost.What's new: The Justice Department accuses Bell, the man behind the Keep America Great Committee, of enlisting a digital fundraising firm to fraudulently appeal to Trump supporters to chip in on behalf of the Trump re-election effort.The Keep America Great Committee's ads, website, and online donation page were largely copied from those belonging to Trump and other legitimate political groups, The Daily Beast reported last year.None of the nearly $250,000 the KAGC raised actually went to supporting political candidates, prosecutors say. Instead, they say, Bell pocketed the money.While duping unwitting donors, prosecutors say, Bell was also filing fraudulent applications for coronavirus relief loans. Four of his companies received more than $1 million from the scheme, according to prosecutors.The big picture: The Justice Department has cracked down in recent years on so-called scam PACs, or groups that do little but raise money and pay their own principals.Trump's presidency was a boon for such groups, but they're not confined to a particular candidate or political party.Prosecutors say Bell also set up an allegedly fraudulent pro-Biden group called the Best Days Lie Ahead Committee, which raised another $100,000.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden unveils commission to study changes at the Supreme Court after pressure from progressives

    The push for change at the Supreme Court comes as liberals have stewed over President Trump's three nominations, giving conservatives a 6-3 edge.

  • Biden just released a $1.5 trillion 'skinny budget' separate from his stimulus and infrastructure plans. It breaks down how he wants to govern.

    Biden's budget plan shows an intention to ramp up spending on education, health, and climate initiatives - programs that Trump tried cutting.

  • Mexico's private-practice doctors left out on vaccines

    Many private-practice doctors, dentists and health care workers in Mexico are protesting that they have been left out of a government-run coronavirus vaccine program despite the fact they are exposed to possible infection. The private health care workers have staged protests this week, blocking Mexico City streets, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended the vaccination program on Friday, saying it had to focus on people over 60 to prevent deaths. As he often has done in the past, López Obrador attributed the protests to a “very perverse” campaign by private media outlets against him.

  • Biden praises Prince Philip's 'decades of devoted public service' and extends condolences to the British royal family

    "His legacy will live on not only trough his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," Biden said of Prince Philip.

  • One killed, several injured in Texas shooting

    The shooting occurred at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas, Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters, and the suspect was believed to be an employee of the business.A suspect was later taken into custody. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that "the state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect." Abbott said a law enforcement officer was "injured while apprehending the suspect."The shooting left one person dead at the scene and four others struck by gunfire, Buske said. A fifth person was taken to the hospital suffering from an apparent asthma attack.The violence follows a string of more than a half-dozen deadly mass shootings across the United States since mid-March, including rampages that killed eight people at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy in Orange, California.Bryan, a town of about 87,000 residents and the seat of Brazos County, is a short drive from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station about 100 miles northwest of Houston.On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.Hours before the shooting in Texas, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in U.S. gun violence in recent years.

  • Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

    Russia has more troops on Ukraine's eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing "Russian aggressions," the White House said on Thursday. The United States is discussing its concerns with its NATO allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing.

  • Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • White House says J&J COVID-19 shot shipments to be low until U.S. vaccine plant cleared by regulators

    Johnson & Johnson will ship relatively few COVID-19 shots around the United States until it receives regulatory clearance for a large vaccine plant in Baltimore that has struggled to meet quality control standards, a top White House Health official said on a Friday press conference. J&J is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve the issues holding up authorization, said Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator.

  • Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the country's ability to push back against China's expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and investing to combat disinformation. The draft measure, titled the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021," mandates diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It stressed the need to "prioritize the military investments necessary to achieve United States political objectives in the Indo-Pacific."

  • Boeing sues subcontractor over work on Air Force One planes

    Boeing is suing a subcontractor it hired for work on new Air Force One planes used to carry the president, saying the company ran into financial problems and missed deadlines. The aircraft maker said the subcontractor's problems have caused millions in damages to Boeing and jeopardized work that is critically important to the U.S. Air Force and the president. “Despite this situation we are not behind schedule and we still plan to meet the Air Force’s delivery schedule,” Boeing spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop said Friday.

  • This Is Why Your Pet Won't Eat Their Food—Plus, What You Can Do About It

    Experts advise following a "rule of three's" when determining if it's behavioral or an underlying medical condition.

  • POLL: Most Americans who care about the filibuster don't like it and want it changed

    Most respondents, 36%, said they don't have a strong feeling about the filibuster, while 17% think the bill delaying measure is fine as is.

  • Kim Kardashian's Skims brand valued at $1.6 billion in latest funding

    The round also included funding from two existing investors, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth. The TV personality's lucrative businesses - makeup brand KKW launched in 2017 and Skims in 2019 - have gained popularity with young shoppers, and have been heavily promoted and sold online with the help of Kardashian's social media huge following. Kardashian, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included in April for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

  • U.S. Rep. Kinzinger calls on fellow Republican Gaetz to resign

    U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the resignation of fellow Republican Matt Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who faces a federal probe of a possible relationship with an underage girl. "Matt Gaetz needs to resign," Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, said in a Twitter post on Thursday night. Kinzinger is the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, to step down.

  • Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject junta's envoys

    Myanmar's ousted ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by the military, urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognize the junta's envoys and send them back to Myanmar.In a move that has implications for Myanmar's network of diplomats across the world, Kyaw Zwar Minn was locked out of his London embassy on Wednesday by his deputy at the behest of the Myanmar military which seized power in February.His spokesman gave a statement outside the embassy in London on Thursday. "We have full faith in the UK government not to recognize the Military Council of Myanmar, and not to follow the Military Council's request to install Chit Win as the charges d'affaires, but to stand with the democratically-elected government of Myanmar and its people, the people of Myanmar. Therefore we believe that the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta."The embassy drama puts Britain in a quandary: it has condemned and sanctioned the Myanmar military but could find it hard to evict those holed up in the embassy in West London. There was no immediate response from Britain to the appeal.Meanwhile, anti-coup demonstrators remained defiant against the military as marches were held across Myanmar, Thursday. Local media reported that least 11 protesters were killed in a northwestern town, which would take the toll of civilians killed by security forces to over 600 since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.These protesters in Launglon township sang and marched by candlelight at dawn and later burned copies of the country's 2008 constitution.Printed copies of the Chinese and Russian flags were also set on fire in opposition to the two nations, who are accused by protesters of legitimizing the junta.

  • Election campaigning suspended as tributes flood in to Duke of Edinburgh who had 'deep love for Scotland'

    Campaigning in the Holyrood election was suspended on Friday as political leaders hailed the Duke of Edinburgh’s decades-long contribution to public life in Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to Prince Philip, who she said would leave a “profound mark” on the country with his links to Scotland dating back to his formative school days, when he attended Gordonstoun near Elgin. His positive experience at Gordonstoun, which is known for its focus on outdoor pursuits, was widely seen as being the inspiration for the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

  • US expresses concern as Russia 'sends ballistic missiles' to Ukraine border

    The United States on Thursday said it was discussing Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border with Nato allies as fresh reports showed Russia deploying ballistic missiles to the area. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that Washington was “increasingly concerned” about what has been described as Russia’s largest military manoeuvres in the area since the break-out of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014. “Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Russia’s military build-up was first reported last month as social media footage showed an unusually large number of tanks, troops and other equipment moving across the country to the south and the south-west. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine first broke out following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea but had subsided in recent years.