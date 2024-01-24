POW swap with Russia is now on hold — Kyiv

Ukraine was indeed preparing for a POW exchange with Russia on Jan. 24, but after Moscow claimed that the Ukrainian prisoners were onboard the downed Il-76 military aircraft, the swap is now in limbo, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL.

"I can confirm that the exchange planned for today is not currently taking place," Yusov said.

He added that Ukrainian intelligence is now investigating Russia's claim that Ukrainian POWs were supposedly aboard the IL-76 aircraft that crashed in Belgorod Oblast.

The Coordination HQ for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ukraine’s parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner are also analyzing the situation.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry told NV that they cannot confirm any involvement in the downing of the IL-76, nor the reports that Ukrainian POWs were on board.

Sources in the Ukrainian military said that the IL-76 was carrying S-300 missiles that Russia uses to attack neighboring Kharkiv several times a day.

