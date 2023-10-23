OF POW Winner: Playoffs Level 1
Operation Football: Level One Playoffs Play of Week Winner
The Tide are getting better each week and they have another chance to prove it Saturday when they face No. 17 Tennessee.
No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Kenny Pickett appeared to be stopped well short of the first down late on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Who needs offense when you have Myles Garrett?
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
No one likes to deal with aches or injuries — these gizmos might make day-to-day activities a little bit easier.
There seems to be a lot on investors’ minds lately. Fortunately, there are also lots of really smart people sharing charts that help contextualize all these issues.
Your usual host Kirsten was shredding off-road at the Rebelle Rally this week, so I'll be taking over the newsletter. In its eighth year, the Rebelle has become a proving ground of sorts for the 65 all-women teams who participate as well as stock manufacturer vehicles. There were 10 vehicles out of the 65 that fell into the electrified category such as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.