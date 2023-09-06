Pow Wow Exhibition 2023

Gayle Anderson previewed the Pow Wow Exhibition on Sept. 6 at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA. On Sept. 6 there are two hour-long performances being held at Noon and 3 p.m. This Pow Wow Exhibition is held the week before Pow Wow and offers anyone 21 years or older to share in the deeper meanings and origins of competitive pow wow dancing and drumming, while introducing attendees to the Southern California Bird Song tradition which welcomes thousands of attendees to the event year after year. For more information about the San Manuel Pow Wow or other Pow Wows in Southern California, head to SoCalPowWow.com. Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 2023.

