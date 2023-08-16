How Poway Unified schools are adapting to AI

TechCrunch

Series, an iOS photo app that helps you layout your photos in creative ways for posting on social media, is now shaping up to become the must-have companion app for users posting their photos to Instagram Threads. On Threads, users soon realized that you could view images full screen and, with the right formatting, you could share full-screen seamless panoramas of your photos as well. This, in turn, prompted Series developer Ryan Carver to add new tools -- specifically a tool called TH+ -- to cater to the needs of Threads users to make this process easier.