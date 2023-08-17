Poway's enforcement of homeless encampment ban begins
Enforcement of the City of Poway's homeless encampment ban begins Thursday.
Enforcement of the City of Poway's homeless encampment ban begins Thursday.
So-called tent cities can be dangerous and unhealthy, but many activists say breaking them up causes even more harm to people who are already living on the brink.
Wall Street looked to rebound from two straight down sessions.
'It stays outside all summer': Don't miss this steal of a deal — you can save a whopping $125.
Another highlight: A streaming stick for $27.
Score duffels, carry-ons, rolling backpacks and sets for up to 73% off.
The gizmo uses pulsating light so you can look graceful, not grizzly, this summer — trimmers and shavers are deeply discounted, too.
From aluminum foil and mascara to dryer sheets and even Vaseline, these are the ultimate hacks for taming flyaways.
Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods are currently down to a new record low price of $140.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
Follow along as we use burlap, a wood trim, and a fresh paint job to give this bleak nightstand a new life. The post Watch this nightstand be given a new life appeared first on In The Know.
"My dad is a living room parent and my mom is a bedroom parent." The post TikTokers are revealing whether their parents were ‘bedroom parents’ or ‘living room parents’ appeared first on In The Know.
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
$250,000 doesn't get you what it once did at auction, especially at Pebble Beach/Monterey
Here's a list of the best budget laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Walmart's refresh is inviting in a new wave of customers, according to the company's C-suite.
The 2023 version of Samsung's Freestyle projector is now available for pre-order through the company's website.
Walmart's grocery business, e-commerce efforts, and guidance raise shone in its second quarter earnings.
Fisker has revealed more details about the Alaska electric pickup including battery sizes, acceleration, projected range and more.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Hackers are exploiting a newly discovered vulnerability in yet another enterprise file transfer software, the U.S. government’s cybersecurity agency has warned. The agency warned that the flaw poses “significant risks to the federal enterprise,” and mandated that federal civilian executive branch agencies — CISA included — apply vendor patches by September 6. Citrix first released a warning about the vulnerability back in June.