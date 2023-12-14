Powder Mountain’s pivot to semi-private brings mixed reactions

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Reed Hastings, the Netflix co-founder and majority owner of Powder Mountain, announced this week that he’s planning to make the ski area semi-private to address the resort’s financial struggles.

Hastings, who has promised to add $100 million in new investment in the Ogden Valley resort, said in a statement this week that the decision to privatize some of the mountain will help keep it “uncrowded and unspoiled.”

However, skiers at the mountain’s slopes Wednesday said they weren’t sure how to feel about the news, and the also expressed concern about prices potentially rising.

“Do I like the sound of that? No … that doesn’t sound great,” said local skier Cameron Braithwaite.

Under Hastings’ plan, the resort will designate the three lifts (Village, Mary’s and a new lift on Raintree) for private skiing next year.

Before those go private, however, $20 million will be invested in three public lifts, including a new lift from the base of Timberline to the top of Lightning Ridge. Investments will also be made to upgrade the aging Timberline and Paradise lifts, making them faster and more comfortable.

Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the Ogden Valley, where Powder Mountain is located, is rapidly developing. With another Winter Olympics likely coming to Utah in the next decade, that growth will continue, if not intensify.

“Growth is inevitable,” Froerer said. “It’s going to happen … The best thing we can do is manage growth.”

He hopes the changes to Powder Mountain will improve the resort’s success, and in turn lead to more improvements in the valley.

“What we’re looking at now is to upgrade the infrastructure for roads and transportation,” Froerer said. “We look to Powder Mountain, along with anybody else, any other developers that come in, to help pay for that. Growth should pay for growth.”

Froerer said that he has faith in the mountain’s new owner.

Part of Hastings’ plan is to sell mountain real estate to fund resort lifts and lodges at the resort. Next year, the private part of the mountain will only be available to the homeowners.

“We believe this blend of public and private skiing secures us decades of exceptional uncrowded skiing for all, funded partially by real estate. To stay independent and uncrowded, we needed to change, and we didn’t want to join the successful but crowded multi-resort pass model (ie, Snowbasin) or sell to a conglomerate (ie, Vail),” he said, in a statement.

