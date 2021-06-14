Powder Spring teen killed in late-night crash, police say

Jun. 14—A 17-year-old from Powder Springs was killed in a single-car crash in northwest Cobb late Saturday night, when police say he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department say the teen, who authorities have not identified, was driving a gray 2004 Nissan 350Z on Mack Dobbs Road north of Lark Haven Drive when he failed to maintain his lane around a curve to the left, according to Officer S.A. Barner, a spokesperson for Cobb Police.

Barner said investigators believe the driver "made an abrupt steering input" that caused the Nissan to spin counterclockwise and leave the road. The car then crashed against a tree near the shoulder and came to a rest in a wooded area, police say.

Barner said the teen driver died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.