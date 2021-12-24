Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting

Dec. 24—A 22-year-old Powder Springs man was arrested after succumbing to road rage and shooting another car carrying a man and his two children, according to police.

Korede Donivan Hamilton is accused by the Powder Springs Police Department of road rage by firing approximately six rounds at another car on Macedonia Road in Powder Springs Dec. 6. The other car was being driven by a man who had two children with him, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The shots reportedly destroyed the driver's side rear mirror and left several bullet holes in the car. Hamilton is also accused of following the victim at an unsafe distance and driving recklessly before shooting at the victim.

Hamilton was arrested three days later, Dec. 9, leading to more charges. According to a separate warrant, he was found with 48 grams of marijuana, a scale, three oxycodone pills and several marijuana cartridges and edibles. Hamilton also had a 9 mm handgun with the serial number removed, police allege.

For the shooting incident, Hamilton was charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

Hamilton was booked into the Cobb County Jail Dec. 9, where he remains, according to jail records. He is not eligible for bond.