Powder Springs man found with 300 grams of fentanyl, police say

Mar. 25—A Powder Springs man was arrested after a car accident Sunday when police discovered he had 308 grams of fentanyl in his backpack, according to a warrant for his arrest.

While allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Daniel Zaragoza, 29, crashed into another car at the intersection of East-West Connector and Champion Drive in Austell, police said.

While towing his car, police found a black backpack with the bag of what tested as fentanyl and a container with 105 grams of marijuana, police said.

Zaragoza was allegedly driving on an expired license and gave the officers a fraudulent driver's license from California, police said.

He faces several charges, including a felony for trafficking heroin and a felony for forgery.

Zaragoza has a hold on his name from the Brookhaven Police Department, according to Cobb jail records.

As of Friday morning, he was being held at the Cobb jail without bond.