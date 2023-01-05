Powder Springs man sentenced to 12 years behind bars for 2018 robbery

Jan. 5—A Powder Springs man found guilty in a 2018 armed robbery in Cobb was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison on Tuesday.

Romero Lindley, 25, received a 20-year sentence with 12 to be served in custody, according to the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady. Lindley was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony on Dec. 9 of last year.

Lindley's charges stemmed from a home invasion incident on June 5, 2018, when Cobb police were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at an apartment located at 885 Ventnor Place in Marietta, per Broady's office.

A neighbor said at the time that four armed men entered the apartment. During an investigation into the incident, three victims and the neighbor told the officers that two of the men drove away prior to police arrival, while the other two fled through the woods toward a church parking lot, prosecutors said.

Officers found Lindley hiding in bushes near the apartment following a K-9 tracking. He was found with a black ski mask and black sweatpants, which contained one of the victim's necklaces, per prosecutors. The ski mask, found within arm's reach of Lindley, was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for DNA matching, and found to contain Lindley's saliva.

In Lindley's arrest warrant from 2018, he was accused of taking a laptop, a Louis Vuitton travel bag and approximately $300 from the residence.

Prosecutors said one victim testified at trial and stated that Lindley "put a gun to [his] forehead and took the necklace right off [his] neck."

Lindley was arrested again last May, accused in an arrest warrant of jumping bail by fleeing to South Carolina after he failed to appear in Cobb Superior Court on the armed robbery charges.

In 2019, Lindley's co-defendant Marcellis Richardson pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident. Another co-defendant, Donquail Williams, pleaded guilty to charges in 2021.

"Lindley is being held accountable for his actions," said Cobb Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz. "Hopefully, this verdict and sentence will give the victim some comfort."