Powder Springs pastor responds to predecessor's child molestation charges

Mar. 28—The current pastor at Temple Baptist Church of West Cobb, Joshua Hon, has responded to accusations that his predecessor, Rodney Colston, sexually abused three minors over a decades-long period.

"We as a ministry want justice to be done...." Hon said Monday. "We are cooperating with authorities and the investigation. As a pastor and as an individual, and as a ministry, we stand completely for the protection of children."

According to Hon, Colston, 64, resigned in October 2021, two months after his wife died from COVID-19. His resignation was not thought to be related to the charges.

"He did not resign due to any of this investigation, as far as we all know," Hon said.

A post on the church's Facebook page showed that Hon was officially welcomed as the new pastor during a service on December 5, 2021.

Colston, from Powder Springs, was arrested on March 21 and charged with child molestation, according to jail records.

All three victims were interviewed and said they were molested by Colston, according to a warrant. Two of the victims reported abuse beyond the statute of limitations. However, the third victim, now 14 years old, said she was abused by Colston approximately seven years ago.

In a phone interview with police, Colston admitted to molesting one of the three victims, according to the warrant. A formal interview with Colston was scheduled at the office of the special victims unit, but he later declined after hiring an attorney.

Colston was released from the Cobb jail on March 22 on a $25,000 bail, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.