Powdered baby formulas linked to bacterial infections in babies

Lance and Julie say they dealt with fertility issues and several miscarriages before finally getting pregnant after years of trying. Then, at just 24 weeks into her pregnancy, Julie was rushed to the hospital. After ten days, she says she required an emergency Cesarian section. Their son, Jaxon, was born on June 2, 2005, weighing a little over a pound. "He was so tiny – about nine inches," she says. "He had like a hundred cords wrapped around his little body." Lance says, "He was about the size of a bird – would fit in the palm of your hand." The couple says doctors told them their baby – a "micro-preemie" – had just a 10% chance of survival. Jaxon lived, but his health struggles were just beginning.