Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve's determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed's increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

Powell's remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Face The Nation’: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein Says Economy At Risk Of Recession

    As inflation and interest rates rise, there is a “very, very high risk” factor for an economic recession. That’s according to former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who addressed the issue Sunday on CBS talk show Face The Nation. Can it be avoided? “There’s a path. It’s a narrow path,” said Blankfein, who is retired […]

  • Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will "keep pushing" to tighten U.S. monetary policy until it is clear that inflation is declining, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • Pivotal Tuesday, Buffett's Buys, Niagara Falls? Profit Margins, Trading Chevron

    On top of the fact that both Walmart and Home Depot , two of this nation's highest profile retailers are reporting their quarters, the Census Bureau goes to the tape with April data for Retail Sales to be followed by April Industrial Production numbers to be provided by the Federal Reserve Bank. Once traders and investors have been force fed all of that, they have to deal with a 2 p.m. ET public appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is set to speak on inflation at the Wall Street Journal's "Future of Everything" festival in New York City. Powell, who is one of at least five Fed officials scheduled to speak publicly today, is expected to conduct a Q&A session with the audience.

  • Despite White House guidance, aging school facilities still threaten kids’ health

    Schools in Portland, Oregon—including her son Leo’s charter—were reopening in-person. In particular, she worried about ventilation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that puts him at higher risk of severe COVID.

  • Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup stock, slashes Verizon

    STORY: Shares of Citigroup, the newly named Paramount Global and Texas-based specialty materials company Celanese all soared on Tuesday.What do these three, very different companies have in common?They all got a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett, after his Berkshire Hathaway revealed new investments in the first quarter, taking advantage of a slumping stock market to put $51 billion to work that had largely been sitting in cash. A regulatory filing describing Berkshire's equity investments as of March 31 showed the Oracle of Omaha invested nearly $3 billion in Citigroup.The filing also showed Berkshire took new stakes in Ally Financial, insurance holding company Markel and drug distributor McKesson. Shares of those three companies also jumped on the news.But while the billionaire giveth, he also taketh away.Berkshire said it sold nearly all of an $8.3 billion stake in Verizon that it had amassed in late 2020.The conglomerate also finally exited Wells Fargo, a 33-year-old investment that Buffett soured on after finding it too slow to address revelations that employees had mistreated customers, including by opening unwanted accounts. On April 30, Buffett said investors were too focused on flashy stocks, causing markets at times to resemble a casino, allowing him to focus on stocks he understands and which add value. The filing also showed that more than three-fourths of Berkshire's $390 billion equity portfolio was in American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz.

  • Forecasting Mortgage Rates: Buy, Sell or Refi?

    If you're paying off a mortgage or plan to buy a home, chances are you pay attention to where mortgage rates are heading. Consider these scenarios.

  • 68,200 home insurance policies to be canceled as hurricane season begins

    Florida’s property insurance crisis is about to hit home for tens of thousands of policyholders. More than 68,000 policies of troubled Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company and its sister companies Maison and Monarch National will be canceled by the end of June, according to terms of a consent order filed Friday by the state Office of Insurance Regulation. The order follows the downgrade of ...

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • With old-school technology, can Novavax win over COVID vaccine skeptics?

    Newfangled COVID-19 vaccines have left many people yearning for an old-school alternative. The one from Novavax could fit that bill.

  • It's impossible to determine your personal COVID-19 risks and frustrating to try – but you can still take action

    Before the pandemic, an intergenerational tea party wouldn't have seemed a risky proposition. fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images“How risky is being indoors with our 10-year-old granddaughter without masks? We have plans to have birthday tea together. Are we safe?” That question, from a woman named Debby in California, is just one of hundreds I’ve received from concerned people who are worried about COVID-19. I’m an epidemiologist and one of the women behind Dear Pandemic, a science communication proj

  • This pre-retiree was just terminated at work — is it worth paying off the mortgage with the severance money?

    That severance money can be used in different ways --- find out about all the options before making a decision.

  • Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

    A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise" in the final weeks of the presidential race, a prosecutor alleged Tuesday at the start of his trial. Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau's top lawyer that he wasn't acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented computer data that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. In reality, prosecutors say, he was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign and another client who had provided him with the data.

  • Americans are stepping off the ‘hamster wheel’ and redefining what success looks like

    After two years of living through a life-altering pandemic, Americans are reevaluating their priorities when it comes to work and how it impacts their overall satisfaction.

  • Bitcoin won’t become ‘an alternative form of money,’ or a store of value, says Ben Bernanke

    Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, says that he doesn’t think bitcoin would take over “as an alternative form of money.”

  • After Buffalo shooting, Liz Cheney tells Republicans to stop enabling white supremacy

    "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney tweets in wake of mass shooting in Buffalo.

  • Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Dallas hair salon

    Early Tuesday morning, the Dallas Police Department said they arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting at Hair World Salon on Royal lane.

  • 6 States Giving Out Stimulus — How Much That Money Could Grow by Saving or Investing

    The big, hefty federal stimulus checks that went out to just about everyone during the pandemic are long gone -- although those who invested those payments wisely are still reaping the rewards. ...

  • Yankees' Cortes deactivates account after old tweets surface

    New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he deactivated his Twitter account after screenshots surfaced Sunday of tweets from a decade ago that included racial slurs. Cortes appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets, and he did not seem to be using the words to demean anyone directly. “I felt like it wasn't the right message that I wanted to send out, when I was 17 years old," Cortes said before Monday's game against Baltimore.

  • The housing market resembles 2007—these 3 interactives show if your local home prices are ‘overvalued’

    Fortune reached out to Moody’s Analytics, CoreLogic, and the Real Estate Initiative at Florida Atlantic University to get their latest assessments of regional home prices.