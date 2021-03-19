Powell Fed Is in It to Win It Despite Bond-Market Inflation Fear

1 / 4

Powell Fed Is in It to Win It Despite Bond-Market Inflation Fear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Torres
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell has a goal that is bigger than the bond market’s near term inflation concern.

In perhaps his most forthright press conference since taking the helm of the central bank three years ago, the Federal Reserve chair this week laid out three critical messages for investors who have been propelling bond yields higher on the bet inflation would eventually force his Fed to tighten monetary policy faster than it’s been indicating.

Powell’s messages? He’s not unduly concerned by rising yields, control of monetary policy communications resides with him and he’s willing to run the economy hot to help it recover from fallout of Covid-19.

Market Rebuff

Asked directly during his Wednesday press conference if he was concerned about the increase in Treasury yields, Powell referred to financial conditions and said they remain “highly accommodative.”

It was a clear signal that he wasn’t going to bother with the emotional swings over inflation risk that’s obsessing investors. Powell has an explicit strategy to reflate the economy and he doesn’t think this is going to be easy after decades of low inflation.

Therefore, he wants to see actual data and he isn’t persuaded that inflation inertia -- where today’s price changes look a lot like yesterday’s -- is about to change.

“The fundamental change in our framework is that we’re not going to act pre-emptively based on forecasts for the most part and we’re going to wait to see actual data,” Powell said. “I think it will take people time to adjust to that and to adjust to that new practice, and the only way we can really build the credibility of that is by doing it.”

Tantrums will get his attention, though.

“I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by a persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals,” he added.

Seizing the Signal

Powell repeatedly played down the Fed’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections.

“The SEP is not a committee forecast. It’s not something we sit around and debate and discuss and approve,” he said, noting that the dot plot of interest-rate forecasts submitted by each of the Fed’s 18 policy makers was “not meant to actually be a promise or even a prediction of when the committee will act.”

The forecasts display a policy response, if other assumptions made by individual officials turn out as expected.

But forecasting a rate increase three years out, as seven Fed officials did, “is highly uncertain,” Powell dryly noted, adding that no one had much experience of predicting how the economy will recovery after a pandemic.

All of these comments intentionally devalued the policy signal of the dots. They also raised a question: If guidance on the timing of eventual tightening doesn’t reside in the dot plot, where does it?

Powell made clear that resides with him.

In the choreography of tightening, the first step will be tapering the $120 billion of monthly asset purchases which the Federal Open Market Committee has pegged to “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.

Powell said that will be a judgment, or in other words, a committee consensus that Powell himself is in charge of forming. “Until we give you a signal, you can assume we are not there yet,” he said.

Second Term?

Taking command of the message bestows an Alan Greenspan-like, indispensable quality on Powell at a time when Fed communication is critical for financial markets, and as debate builds on whether he’ll get a second term when his current stint as chair ends in February.

President Joe Biden has yet to indicate if he’s open to keeping him on or picking someone else.

“Powell would like to be reappointed and Democrats have kept the door open,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “If Democrats were trying to coax a favorable policy out of Powell, they have kept him in play but not made him a sure thing. It is a very sophisticated job negotiation.”

Bringing the Heat

A third message came in the forecasts and how they will respond to unemployment. Taken together, the median of the combined outlooks showed inflation pushing a bit above 2% this year but falling closer to the target in 2022 and 2023.

Economic growth roars ahead in 2021 thanks in part to fiscal policy, surging 6.5% and staying above the committee’s equilibrium growth rate of 1.8% for the next two years. Unemployment falls to 3.5% by the end of 2023, matching the pre-pandemic low.

For all that heat, a majority of officials still don’t see much of a need to raise interest rates.

The story here is that their “broad and inclusive goal” of maximum employment isn’t at all represented by the unemployment rate. Even at 3.5%, they figure there will be slack to exploit, perhaps especially in the most hard-hit segments of the job market such as working-age women and minorities.

Powell has been closely focused on the uneven blow delivered by pandemic, and he wants to get the 9.5 million Americans who’ve lost jobs during the Covid-19 era back to work as quickly as possible.

Even though the unemployment rate dipped last month to 6.2%, it rose to a staggering 9.9% for Black Americans despite the economy supposedly being in robust recovery.

Powell argues that because inflation expectations are anchored at 2%, the Fed can run the economy hot to deliver a more inclusive recovery without suffering a sustained increase in prices.

“Unemployment will take quite a time to go down,” Powell said, and here it is safe to say he is thinking about the broader measures of joblessness. “The faster the better. We’d love to see it come sooner rather than later. We’d welcome nothing more than that. But realistically, given the numbers, it’s going to take some time.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets retreat as U.S. bond yields continue to rise

    Asian markets retreated in early trading Friday, after Wall Street ended lower as bond yields continued to surge.

  • U.S. green energy push sets global edible oils alight, raises food inflation fears

    U.S. President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears. The United Nations' vegetable oils price index has rallied 70% since last June to nine-year highs after labour shortages at Asian palm plantations and bad weather in key sunflower, rapeseed and soybean hubs pinched edible oil output and cut inventories to 10-year lows. The run-up in edible oil prices has helped fuel a rise in the UN's broader food price index to its highest since 2014, stinging consumers in developing countries and posing a challenge to policymakers trying to spur economic growth.

  • Watch Tesla, Nikola and these other stocks as change comes for a trucking market worth $1.5 trillion, says UBS

    Massive disruption is hurtling down the highway toward a $1.5 trillion global trucking market, as legacy manufacturers and new entrants alike grapple for pole position in a race for dominance in zero-emissions trucks.

  • China Ramps Up Farm Imports to Cover Domestic Food Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of farm commodities, ramped up purchases in the first two months of this year to plug growing local shortages and to keep food prices under control.The country shipped in almost 5 million tons of corn in January and February, more than five times the amount unloaded a year earlier, according to customs Thursday. That included an all-time monthly high of 3 million tons in January.China has been scooping up record amounts of corn and soybeans from overseas to feed the world’s largest hog herd, which is recovering from African swine fever. The country faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and is trying to boost yields and reduce wastage.Asia’s largest economy bought almost six million tons of U.S. corn in one week earlier this year, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales totaling more than 3 million tons this week. The USDA expects the nation’s imports of the feed grain to more than triple to 24 million tons this marketing year.China Feb. Corn Imports 1.78M Tons, +556.6% Y/yChina Jan. Corn Imports 3.01M Tons, +356% Y/yAmong other highlights for the first two months:Wheat imports more than tripled to 2.5 million tons, including 1.5 million tons in January, the most for one month in at least 20 yearsBeef shipments climbed 34% to 400,000 tons, including an all-time monthly high of 240,000 tons in JanuaryPork imports rose 26% to 700,000 tons in the first two monthsSorghum shipments more than quadrupled to 1.4 million tons, with the January total of 690,000 tons the most for a month since 2017Sugar imports more than tripled to about 1 million tons in the first two monthsCotton shipments in January at 400,000 tons were the highest monthly total since 2013 amid a recovery in the textile industry(Updates to add chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google Makes Bid to Move Texas Monopoly Case to California

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked that an antitrust lawsuit filed in Texas by more than a dozen state attorneys general be moved to California, where the company is based.A Google lawyer told U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan on Thursday during a hearing in Plano, Texas, that the case has no special connection to Texas and mirrors claims in lawsuits already filed in California.The company is battling three government claims of abuse of monopoly power. Google’s search business was targeted in separate lawsuits filed by the U.S. Justice Department and a group of states. The complaint in Texas focuses on digital advertising.Google lawyer Eric Mahr told the judge that similar suits in Texas and California could result in conflicting court decisions, and that the states had chosen Texas as a venue for their case because the court there has a track record of moving to trial quickly.“The dangers of rushing a case like this are great,” Mahr said during the hearing.Ashley Keller, a lawyer for the states, argued that the Texas court was the appropriate venue because there are publishers, advertisers and consumers in the state affected by Google’s advertising business. He also acknowledged the states want to get to trial quickly because Google is engaging in harmful conduct “every nanosecond of every day.”Jordan didn’t immediately rule on Google’s request.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Activist Reveals High $30 Million Cost of Boardroom Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Waging a boardroom battle at Exxon Mobil Corp. comes with a hefty price tag, as first-time activist investor Engine No. 1 is finding out.The San Francisco-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing this week that it expects its proxy fight at Exxon to cost roughly $30 million. While that isn’t an unusually high number for a fight of this magnitude, it does amount to more than half of the current value of Engine No. 1’s $54 million stake in the largest U.S. oil and gas producer. It’s also equal to about 75% of the value of Engine No. 1’s Exxon shares when it initially took its position.Softening the blow somewhat: Exxon’s shares are trading about 39% higher than when Engine No. 1 first disclosed its stake in the company on Dec. 7, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s shares have outpaced the broader S&P 500 Energy Index, which has gained about 25% over the same period.Engine No. 1, which has nominated four directors to Exxon’s board, said it had spent about $2.83 million so far. Exxon has said it expects the fight to cost about $35 million, of which $1.5 million has already been spent.Representatives for Exxon and Engine No. 1 declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Suffers Worst Loss Of 2021 As Treasury Yields Jump; Tesla, Apple Hit Resistance

    The Nasdaq suffered its worst loss since October, breaking key support as Tesla, Apple and others hit resistance. Here's what not to do.

  • Google Pledges $7 Billion Investment to Create Jobs in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Google announced a $7 billion investment in the U.S. that will create at least 10,000 new jobs this year, a drop from the $10 billion it promised it would invest in 2020 before the pandemic swept the country.The Alphabet Inc. unit is investing in offices and data centers, including more than $1 billion in its home state of California, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday. Part of the investment will be used for data center expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas, Pichai said.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that Google plans to invest $250 million in its campus at Hudson Square. He also said the company, which employs 14,000 people in the city, will add 3,000 more workers. “The technology industry is doubling down on New York City,” de Blasio said. “They know how much talent is here.”In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas. This was also a decline from the $13 billion it pledged in 2019 to invest in order to expand in rural areas such as Nevada, Nebraska and Oklahoma.However, in April last year Pichai said Google would slow hiring for the remainder of 2020, “recalibrating the focus and pace of our investments in areas like data centers and machines.” Google had 135,300 staff at the end of 2020, and has said it will let employees work from home until July 2021.Alphabet broke out figures for its Google Cloud business for the first time in February. The unit had an operating loss of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, far behind its rival Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud provider, which generated fourth-quarter operating income of $3.56 billion. For 2020, the cloud division lost $5.6 billion, Alphabet said.“An important element of our operating loss is that we have been building out our organization ahead of revenue, and that includes our product portfolio, the network of data centers,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. This will help the company pursue this large market opportunity, she added.In 2020, Google’s services drove $426 billion of economic activity for more than 2 million American businesses, nonprofits and other entities, the company said, citing its 2020 U.S. Economic Impact Report.(Updates with comments on investment in NYC in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe, more deaths reported after protests

    Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns on Friday. The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said, noting another death in the commercial hub of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago on Thursday.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

  • 5G auction to boost mobile speed and coverage

    The airwaves sell-off raised £1.3bn for the UK government.

  • Top Turkish prosecutor files case to close pro-Kurdish HDP

    A top Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), in the culmination of a years-long clampdown on parliament's third largest party. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties which it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties. The HDP had recently come under intensified pressure, with nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) calling for it to be banned over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • 10 unbelievable Grammys records, from the youngest winner to the most-awarded artists of all time

    Beyoncé became the female artist with the most Grammys - 28! - in 2021. Here are nine other unbelievable records in Grammy history.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party