Powell’s Hawkish Surprises Mean Treasuries Rout Flattens Curve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Anyone uncertain just how hawkish Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded relative to market expectations need look no further than the yield curve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The way that yields spiked at the short end dramatically narrowed gaps across the Treasuries curve overnight, in what investors usually call a bear-flattening move. Such shifts signal that bonds are pricing in a potentially more aggressive tightening, enough to risk a rapid slowdown in the broader economy.

The yield curve shrank to the flattest since 2020 after Powell signaled a March hike and left the door open to rapid tightening after that. Longer-dated Treasuries actually rebounded on Thursday even as two-year notes extended their declines. The gap between two- and 10-year yields flattened for a third day to less than 67 basis points.

“It’s striking that rates markets reacted negatively to the Fed’s communications, given it was already pricing four rate hikes heading into the meeting, so that only serves to reinforce that the Fed chairman was indeed very hawkish,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist for Nomura Inc.

”The bar for back-to-back hikes is relatively low, something we hadn’t been forecasting. This communication, including the decision not to end QE even sooner than March, combined with risk-off moves in markets, helps to explain the yield curve flattening.”

Powell said he wants to cool inflation running at a 39-year high without also derailing the recovery in U.S. employment, but the bond market is signaling that could be a very difficult challenge.

Jason England, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, said the Fed would be mindful of excessive flattening. “Should stickier-than-expected inflation lead to the market’s estimate on 2022 rate hikes being more on target (they’ve recently risen from 4 to 4.5, while the Fed projects only 3), the yield curve could flatten too much and even invert,” he wrote in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rate traders see risk of more than four U.S. Fed hikes this year after hawkish Powell

    The Fed signaled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month as well. At the news conference Powell also repeatedly emphasized the economy's underlying strength and inflation's persistence, and refused to rule out more aggressive tightening as needed. “I do not think Fed Chair Powell could have been more hawkish during his press conference than if he raised rates today,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

  • Stocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased gains and bond yields spiked after Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve will steadily unwind its pandemic-era stimulus as it fights elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object a

  • This Is Why Chevron (CVX) is Set for Strong Q4 Earnings

    Surging commodity prices and higher refined product sales are likely to have boosted Chevron's (CVX) profit levels in the fourth quarter.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Bouncing Back and Beating Tech. Watch Out for the Fed.

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were rising Wednesday, bouncing back after a deep selloff that began late last week.

  • Japan $87 Billion Innovation Fund Ramps Up Alternative Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) innovation fund designed to support cutting edge research is boosting its focus on alternative investments as it nears its launch.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Squeezes, Margin and Naked Shorts: Join Hedge Fund Veteran Charles Gradante in Fireside Chat Monday at 12PM ET

    CorpGov and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with hedge fund veteran Charles Gradante on Monday, Jan. 31 at 12pm ET. Mr. Gradante, who recently attracted 100s of thousands of views of his controversial comments at the 2021 Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, will discuss the recent market volatility, the role […]

  • Bitcoin Drops as Fed Signal of March Liftoff Dents Risk Appetite

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayBitcoin declined along with stocks and U.S. equity futures as the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening hung over cryptocurrencie

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayChevron will pa

  • Fed tightening ‘is very much a soft landing’: Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer recaps Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on inflation, raising interest rates, and where the market stands following today's Fed decision.

  • Microsoft earnings show company ‘firing on all cylinders,’ analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second quarter earnings for Microsoft, the Microsoft-Activision acquisition, and the outlook for Microsoft and Zoom post pandemic.&nbsp;

  • GameStop stock pops, then loses gains amid market reversal

    GameStop (GME) stock was up as much as 18% reaching $116 a share on Wednesday, but gave back some of those gains amid wider market volatility.

  • Apple, QCOM Stock Among The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    The semiconductor sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, thanks to strong price performance and top fundamentals.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.