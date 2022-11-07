Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.26

The board of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.26 per share on the 14th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Powell Industries Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 148% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 11.7%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 133%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Powell Industries Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.04. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Powell Industries hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Powell Industries' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Powell Industries has grown earnings per share at 47% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Powell Industries is paying out 148% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Powell Industries' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Powell Industries (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

