Powell man wounded in shooting incident

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Mar. 31—POWELL, Mo. — A Powell man was wounded Monday afternoon in the course of struggling with several people who were trying to wrest from him a gun he began firing during an altercation.

McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson said in a news release Tuesday that Rick Thurston was wounded during an incident a few minutes after noon Monday at 38 Woodpecker Lane in Powell.

The sheriff said a group of people apparently got into an argument over a mobile home, and Thurston started shooting.

Others involved in the incident grabbed Thurston in an effort to disarm him before someone else got shot. But the weapon discharged in the struggle and a round struck Thurston, the sheriff said.

Thurston left at that point and went to a friend's house, where he called 911 and was transported to a hospital in Joplin for treatment of his injury.

Evenson said the incident remained under investigation with a report to be sent to the prosecutor's office for a determination if any charges are to be filed.

