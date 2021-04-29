Powell murder trial scheduled for August

Apr. 29—The woman accused of fatally shooting LeeAnna Brumley nearly two years ago is set to stand trial this summer.

An order was filed Tuesday in the Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk's Office rescheduling the trial for Danelle Nicole Powell, 34, of Somerset, for August 16. Her original trial date had been last October before all trials were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Powell is charged with a single count of Murder, which she indicted for in January 2020, in connection to the May 22, 2019, disappearance of Brumley — a 25-year-old mother whom family members said battled addiction and frequently stayed with friends.

Brumley was officially reported missing by her mother on June 4, 2019, and her fate remained a public mystery until that fall when local authorities began taking persons of interest into custody.

Powell was arrested last November 14, 2019. According to testimony from her November preliminary hearing, both Brumley and Powell had been staying with 55-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill. On May 22, there had reportedly been an issue with Brumley's health.

Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office testified Powell told authorities that rather than take Brumley to the hospital, Gerald Avalon Hendricks had a relative — Corky Lee Hendricks, 40, of Anderson Valley Lane — take her to a farm on Hendricks Road.

Gerald Avalon Hendricks followed in a separate vehicle with Powell.

Once the four met back up at the farm, according to testimony, Powell shot Brumley with a sawed-off shotgun reportedly on orders from Gerald Avalon Hendricks. Authorities located burned bones believed to be Brumley's at yet another family farm on Charter Oaks Road.

Neither Hendricks man has been charged in connection to this case. However, both are currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Powell is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 6 for a pretrial conference. At press time, she remained lodged at Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 cash/property bond.