Powell names Davis new chief Lackawanna County detective

Sep. 26—Lackawanna County named a new chief detective who is a veteran of the office and almost got the job three years ago.

District Attorney Mark Powell named assistant chief detective Thomas Davis on Monday to lead county detectives. Powell also named Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher to head a new major crimes unit.

In a statement, Powell praised Davis for more than two decades of "exemplary service" as a detective. Davis joined the office on March 22, 1999, according to a county employee list.

"He is a highly skilled police officer with (23) years of experience and training in many areas of law enforcement. I believe he will make a great chief detective," Powell said.

In 2019, Powell said, Davis was the runner-up for chief detective to David Baker. Baker, a former Secret Service agent, left in August to become director of safety and security for the Scranton School District. Davis served as acting chief detective for six months before Baker's new hiring. Powell said Davis has been part of "numerous high-profile criminal investigations, including multi-agency investigations, ... thousands of narcotics investigations and has conducted and supervised internal affairs investigations."

Since 2007, Davis has led the county SWAT team. Davis has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Scranton and is a graduate of the Lackawanna College Police Academy. He has attended and served as a trainer at dozens of continuing education programs for law enforcement. The Pennsylvania Narcotics Officers Association gave him the its Outstanding Police Performance Award in 2005.

Gallagher joined the district attorney's office on Jan. 4, 2012. In his new job, he will lead prosecutions of homicides, manslaughter, aggravated assault, gun violence and other major crimes. Powell cited Gallagher's four years as chief prosecutor of felony drug-trafficking and cases involving drug sales that led to death. Gallagher has supervised the county drug task force with detectives to investigate, charge and prosecute hundreds of felony drug and gun cases. He has also headed up the office's Arson Unit since 2015, the DUI/Homicide by Vehicle Unit from 2015, to 2019, and the Juvenile Unit from 2012, to 2014. He has served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2018.

Story continues

Gallagher has lectured at numerous continuing legal education courses and community programs. The county drug task force named him Prosecutor of the Year in 2018. The Children's Advocacy Center named him Advocate of the Year in 2013. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton and a law degree from the Western Michigan Cooley School of Law.

"He is an experienced trial lawyer with a winning track record, and he will now be overseeing the prosecution of the highest-level crimes in the county," Powell said.

In their current jobs, Davis earns $66,342 and Gallagher, $68,921. Their new salaries were not immediately available.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.