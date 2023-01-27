Powell: No charges in Domenick prison record disappearance

Jan. 26—Lacking enough evidence, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell won't file charges against anyone for deleting a record of county Commissioner Debi Domenick's prison stay in 1995.

In a news release Thursday, Powell said someone intentionally deleted the record from the prison inmate computer system, but investigators couldn't determine who did it.

"We know the record existed, and we know someone deleted it," Powell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite an exhaustive investigation, we are unable to establish with the requisite certainty who deleted it."

Powell launched his investigation July 6 after someone filed a complaint about the record's deletion.

Domenick has repeatedly denied having anything to do with the record's deletion. Domenick has no criminal record, but she has never explained why she was in prison.

The Times-Tribune previously obtained a document that showed Domenick was charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting arrest and booked into the prison on Aug. 19, 1995, when she was 21 years old.

Repeated efforts to reach Domenick, 49, were unsuccessful.

A week after Powell began his investigation, Domenick emailed several county officials formally requesting the county investigate possible misuse of the prison's inmate management system.

Powell said his investigation lasted several months. County detectives interviewed 17 county employees and several people who work for the prison's Global Tel Link reporting system. The news release does not name the employees.

The detectives served search warrants on the county information technology department and the prison in an effort to establish "a digital trail leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for deleting Ms. Domenick's record without authorization," according to the news release.

GTL personnel found a 1995 prison record for Domenick on a hard drive on the prison's "legacy system," Powell said. The record does not exist on the prison's current system "because her name was removed from the database before the new system was integrated on Nov. 4, 2020," he said.

"It's clear from our investigation that this wasn't accidentally deleted during the transition," he said. "Someone intentionally deleted Ms. Domenick's prison record."

The investigation could not determine who had access to the database during the period when the record was deleted, the news release says.

Several employees had access that created "the potential to delete files." They all denied deleting the file in interviews with investigators, Powell said. The news release does not name the employees with access.

"There is insufficient forensic, documentary or testimonial evidence which would permit the filing of criminal charges against any individual," Powell's news release says.

The news release does not say if detectives attempted to interview Domenick or explain why Domenick was imprisoned.

Efforts to reach Powell to clarify elements of the news release and ask questions about it were unsuccessful.

Commissioner Chris Chermak, who called on Domenick to resign last summer if she knew anything about her record's deletion, said he was discouraged and disappointed the district attorney's office couldn't find out who did it.

"Now, I'm starting to wonder, are there other records that were deleted?" Chermak said. "I guess it was 1995 that this happened and she was imprisoned ... and here she ran for commissioner, and nothing was ever said. And, as well, she's a sitting commissioner. Conveniently, her records are deleted while she has the key, mind you. This just is all troubling to me, how this was all happening."

The key refers to Domenick having a key to the prison's main doors for a period several years ago. Domenick says she doesn't remember who gave her the key and a private investigator hired by the Prison Board couldn't determine that either. She denies ever using the key.

Chermak called on Domenick to explain why she was in prison and who gave her the key.

"She owes everybody an explanation, I would think, in fairness to the people who elected her county commissioner," he said. "I think she finally needs to let them know who gave her the key."

County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni agreed.

"I have told her to answer that question since the first day it was asked," Notarianni said. "It's the simplest way to end it."

Notarianni said he didn't know why the former computer system couldn't better track who accesses documents, but he and Chermak said the new system is supposed to have a way of tracking. He referred further questions to Warden Tim Betti.

Betti said ViaPath Technologies, which manages the county's system, has limited the ability to delete records to the prison official who manages records and the deputy warden for operations. Some ability to delete records must remain in case someone's criminal history is expunged, Betti said. GTL changed its name to ViaPath last year, according to a company news release.

Betti said he did not know how the old computer records system worked or why access was untrackable.

Betti also said he believes his complaint to Powell began the investigation into the deleted record. He heard rumors within the prison about the missing record and found it missing when he checked, prompting him to go to Powell. He didn't access the record earlier and never had any reason to access the record, he said.

