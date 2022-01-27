Powell Opens Door to Faster Rate-Hike Path to Curb Inflation

Powell Opens Door to Faster Rate-Hike Path to Curb Inflation
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olivia Rockeman and Craig Torres
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jerome Powell made clear the Federal Reserve would act as needed to cool the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, endorsing interest-rate liftoff in March and opening the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated.

Stressing uncertainty on the economic outlook, including the risk that price pressures could fail to abate as forecast, the Fed chair told reporters on Wednesday that policy must be “nimble” to confront risks to its mandate for price stability and maximum employment.

Investors took the comments to mean the Fed would be more aggressive in tightening than previously expected.

As Powell spoke during a 55-minute virtual press conference, stocks erased gains, bond yields surged and the dollar advanced. The S&P 500 index posted a back-to-back drop after rallying more than 2% earlier in the day, while the two-year Treasury yield had the largest one-day increase since March 2020.

“There’s a risk that the high inflation we’re seeing will be prolonged, there’s a risk that it will move even higher. We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes,” Powell said, adding that officials were “of a mind” to raise rates in March.

He spoke after the Federal Open Market Committee confirmed it would end its asset purchase program in early March and begin shrinking its bond holdings after rate increases commence.

The hawkish pivot, against a backdrop of turmoil in stocks, comes amid consumer inflation readings that have repeatedly surprised and hit 7% -- the most since the 1980s -- and a tight labor market that’s pushed unemployment down faster than anticipated to almost its pre-pandemic level.

“The implication was they would probably have to go a bit further and a bit faster than people were anticipating,” former New York Fed President Bill Dudley told Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think he committed to doing every meeting. I think what he committed to is ‘we’re probably going to end up doing quite a bit more than people had anticipated’.”

Dudley is a senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, which expects the Fed to raise its benchmark five times this year with “an upside risk for six.”

Any rate hike would be the central bank’s first since 2018, with many analysts forecasting a quarter-point increase in March to be followed by three more this year and additional moves beyond.

Some economists zeroed in on Powell’s comments that this was a “very different expansion” from when the central bank was last tightening monetary policy between 2015 and 2018 and that the Fed would move “steadily.” In the previous cycle, Fed officials spoke of being “gradual.”

Nomura Holdings Inc. said it now expected the Fed to hike by 50 basis points in March and then by 25 basis points in May, June and July. BNP Paribas SA projected quarter point increases over the year. Both previously anticipated four 25 basis point shifts over 2022.

Critics say the Fed has been too slow to act and is now behind the curve in tackling inflation, though key market gauges don’t back that view.

Even some Fed officials have publicly discussed if they should raise rates more this year than forecast. In December their median estimate was for three hikes in 2022. Powell made a point of saying that the economic projections would be updated in March.

“The Fed is clearly looking through omicron and will not react to weak data for January and February,” Bank of America Corp. economists led by Ethan Harris said in a note. “Bottom line, the risks are skewed to more than four hikes this year.”

Futures indicated around 30 basis points of tightening at the March meeting, showing a quarter-point increase is fully priced and implying a one-in-five chance of a 50 basis point hike.

Officials held the target range for their benchmark policy rate unchanged at zero to 0.25% as expected. They also said they will conclude asset purchases on schedule, leaving them on track to end in “early March.”

The Fed’s balance sheet stands at nearly $8.9 trillion, more than double its size before officials began massive asset purchases at the onset of the pandemic to calm market panic.

In a separate statement outlining the principles it would apply to reducing its balance sheet, the Fed said that over the longer run, it intends to primarily hold Treasury securities. The Fed currently also holds mortgage-backed securities and the shift is aimed at minimizing its effect “on the allocation of credit across sectors of the economy,” it said.

Powell said the Fed will make decisions on the timing and pace of balance-sheet reduction at coming meetings.

Despite criticism that it has dragged its feet, the Fed is moving much quicker than it once expected to -- prompted by the failure of inflation to fade as anticipated amid robust demand, snarled supply chains and tightening labor markets. As recently as September, central bank officials were split on whether any rate hikes would be warranted in 2022.

The meeting is the last of Powell’s current term as Fed chair, which ends in early February. He’s been nominated to another four years at the helm by President Joe Biden and is expected to be confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support.

(Adds economists reaction in 11th-12th paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Americans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- The gas-burning stoves loved by cooks leak so much methane across the U.S. — most when the appliances are not even in use — that they have the same impact on our atmosphere as half a million cars, according to a Stanford University study. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen O

  • Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26 billion electric bet

    Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing their plans to spend 23 billion euros ($26 billion) on the transition to cleaner vehicles over the next five years. The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles (EV) to five from four.

  • Musk Sees Potential for Tesla Robot to Eclipse Car Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The humanoid robot Tesla Inc. first teased five months ago may be the most important product the carmaker is working on and has the potential to be more significant than its vehicle business, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at

  • U.S. Futures Trim Drop as Equity Dip Buyers Return for Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures pared earlier declines, signaling the return of dip buyers as investors weighed the fallout from a hawkish Federal Reserve against the strength of an economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Ide

  • Taiwan’s Economy Expands Fastest Since 2010 as TSMC Gives Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with growth set to get another bump this year from an unprecedented spending spree by its largest company.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear

  • China Stocks Enter Bear Market as Yuan Tumbles Most in 7 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark slid into a bear market while the yuan tumbled the most in seven months, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwaySc

  • Deutsche Bank makes biggest annual profit in a decade

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank capped its most profitable year in a decade on the back of a dealmaking boom, strengthening Chief Executive Christian Sewing's hand as he prepares to lay out a new strategy and targets for the years ahead in March. The surprise finale -- analysts had been forecasting a loss for the fourth quarter -- was the second straight annual profit following years of losses. Nevertheless, Thursday's figures are a milestone for Sewing, who was promoted to the top job in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • New Zealand’s Red-Hot Inflation Cements Rate-Hike Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in more than 31 years, reinforcing bets that the nation’s central bank will remain one of the leaders of the global tightening cycle. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identif

  • Why Boeing Stock Fell 4.8% Today

    Investors were unimpressed with the aviation giant's fourth-quarter earnings report and its update on 787 costs.

  • Telecom Italia open to network spinoff as CEO weighs options

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) on Wednesday opened the door to a spin-off of its prized infrastructure assets, saying its newly appointed chief executive would explore options to create value for shareholders. Italy's embattled former phone monopoly will also continue to study a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR and compare it with possible strategic alternatives. TIM, which is wrestling with shrinking revenues in its hyper-competitive domestic market, on Friday named General Manager Pietro Labriola as CEO https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/kkrs-bid-target-telecom-italia-set-make-veteran-manager-labriola-ceo-2022-01-21, its fifth boss in six years.

  • Puerto Rico’s Updated Fiscal Plan Pushes Out Deficits to 2048

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico can avoid budget deficits for the next quarter century because federal funds will help boost economic growth on the island as it exits bankruptcy, the commonwealth’s congressionally appointed financial oversight board said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Objec

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $51.79, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Withered on Wednesday

    Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), the bellwether alternative-protein stock, lost a little weight on the stock market Wednesday. The first note was a reiteration, with Piper Sandler prognosticator Michael Lavery leaving unchanged his neutral recommendation and $64 price target on Beyond Meat stock. In his latest note on the company, Lavery waxed enthusiastic about the prospects of the McPlant, the Beyond Meat-developed sandwich being tested as a menu item by McDonald's. Pointing out that the McPlant will be rolled out in a new phase to around 600 McDonald's restaurants in California and Texas next month, he wrote that this "suggests a full U.S. launch to nearly 14,000 restaurants is likely coming later than the end of 1Q."

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Fox News panel reacts to Breyer retirement with immediate backlash to Biden picking a Black woman: 'What you're talking about is discrimination'

    A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.