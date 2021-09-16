  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Powell orders review of Fed ethics rules after stock trades made by senior officials

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has directed staff to review the central bank system’s rules around stock trading as part of clean-up efforts related to the disclosure of several personal multi-million dollar transactions made by senior policymakers last year.

“Chair Powell late last week directed Board staff to take a fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials,” a Fed spokesperson said.

The Fed said its guardrails on personal financial interests are “stricter” than those that apply to Congress, but emphasized that the review was being launched because “trust of the American people is essential.”

Earlier in the month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan purchased and sold several multi-million stakes in companies like Apple, Verizon (Yahoo’s former parent company), Johnson & Johnson, Occidental Petroleum, and even a floating rate bond ETF (FLOT).

Shortly after, Bloomberg reported that Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren had made several transactions in separate real estate investment trusts.

The trades were made over the course of 2020, during which Fed officials deliberated over a monetary policy rescue plan for a U.S. economy reeling from COVID-related shutdowns.

Last Thursday, both reserve banks simultaneously issued nearly-identical statements claiming that their investments complied with Fed ethics rules, but committed to dumping their holdings by the end of the month. The two presidents also promised to stop all trading in those accounts for the remainder of their time serving in those roles.

Both did so acknowledging “even the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

Under scrutiny

Lawmakers in D.C. have zoned in on the Fed, escalating the public relations fallout for an institution that values its independence.

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday pressed the central bank to impose a more stringent ban on personal financial interests to minimize potential conflicts of interest.

“I am therefore asking that, within 60 days, you impose a ban on the ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials,” Warren wrote in letters to all 12 reserve banks.

One challenge with the Fed’s ethics rules is the independent system’s quasi-public structure.

The Fed’s Board of Governors, based in Washington, is a government agency and serves as the head of the entire Fed system.

The 12 reserve banks scattered across the country, which includes the outposts in Dallas and Boston, report to the Fed Board but technically operate as private not-for-profit organizations with their own boards of directors.

The president of the reserve banks all participate in the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, which steers interest rate policy and other monetary tools.

The reserve banks have similar codes of conduct that, among other things, prohibit direct or indirect holdings in banks and financial services firms that take deposits (due to the Fed’s role as a banking regulator). 

But interests in firms that are not “predominantly engaged in the banking or thrift business” are exempt from the prohibition, with any grey area investments to be reviewed by an ethics officer at that bank (not the Fed Board).

Powell’s review suggests that the Board may be interested in implementing more stringent and standardized rules across the system.

“The Board will make changes, as appropriate, and any changes will be added to the Reserve Bank Code of Conduct,” the Fed spokesperson said.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading prompts outcry

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a sweeping review of the ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings by senior officials at the U.S. central bank, a Fed spokesperson said on Thursday. Powell ordered the review late last week, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, following recent reports that two of the Fed system's 12 regional reserve bank presidents had been active investors during 2020, a notably volatile year for asset prices as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because the trust of the American people is essential for the Federal Reserve to effectively carry out our important mission, Chair Powell late last week directed Board staff to take a fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials," the statement said.

  • Broadway is back: Producer says 'pent-up demand' is a 'good harbinger'

    “Welcome back to the theater!” That’s how Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda addressed a sold-out crowd from the stage of the Richard Rodgers theater Monday night, as one of the hottest shows on Broadway reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Great White Way to go dark for 18 months.

  • 'Space X is by far the most diversified of all of these space companies:' CEO of space ETF

    SpaceX successfully launched the first all-civilian crew into space on Wednesday evening. The liftoff at 8:02PM from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is a major step towards the future of space travel.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. drops as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • Retail stocks to watch amid huge back-to-school season: Analyst

    Amid fervent spending from the back-to-school season and a bounceback in hiring, the consumer discretionary sector is poised to boom. According to Cowen Senior Research Analyst Oliver Chen, there are several retail stocks investors should keep an eye on.

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • UPDATE 3-Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading prompts outcry

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a sweeping review of the ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings by senior officials at the U.S. central bank, a Fed spokesperson said on Thursday. Powell ordered the review late last week, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, following recent reports that two of the Fed system's 12 regional reserve bank presidents had been active investors during 2020, a notably volatile year for asset prices as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because the trust of the American people is essential for the Federal Reserve to effectively carry out our important mission, Chair Powell late last week directed Board staff to take a fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials," the statement said.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • South Korea Presidential Hopeful Warns of Housing Market Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s leading opposition candidate warned of a potential collapse in the housing market and a spike in bankruptcies as interest rates rise, blaming President Moon Jae-in for letting debt levels hit a record through expansionary spending.Hong Joon-pyo, one of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be the next president, said the current level of fiscal spending is unsustainable with government debt expected at over 1,000 trillion ($855 billion) next year. “Moon generously

  • How Facebook plans to ‘earn people’s trust’ with its Novi digital wallet

    David Marcus, Head of F2, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the features and implications of Facebook's long-awaited Novi digital wallet.

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • August retail sales unexpectedly rebound, jobless claims rise from pandemic-era low

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest economic data within the market, including: U.S. jobless claims seeing a sudden increase to 332,000 as the Delta variant puts the economic recovery at risk and U.S. retail sales seeing a bump in August as the back-to-school season boosts shopping.

  • Managing your retirement portfolio in uncertain times

    Emily Hill, Bowersock Capital Advisors Founding Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to share some alternatives to having a traditional pension and discuss how COVID-19 is impacting her clients' retirement portfolios.&nbsp;

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Gensler zeroes in on Citadel Securities as SEC considers payment for order flow ban

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler said Tuesday that the dominance of Citadel Securities in the business of routing order flow may not be giving retail investors the best deal.

  • The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

  • Any volatility from bond tapering will be 'short lived’, economist says

    Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley Global Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the global economy is faring amid the pandemic and break down what the Fed's tapering plans could look like in 2021.&nbsp;

  • Poorer Americans get big tax cuts under Democratic plan while the rich get hikes

    Taxpayers making above $1 million would see an 11% tax increase to their federal taxes under the House Ways and Means Committee plan.